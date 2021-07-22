KENNEDYVILLE — Jennifer Quinn, 24, of Kent County will compete for the title of Miss Maryland USA 2021 on July 24 and 25 at The Bethesda North Marriott Hotel and Conference Center in Bethesda.
Quinn is the daughter of Brian and Teresa Quinn. She is a graphic designer for APG Media and photographer. Her sponsors for the pageant are Sarah Paige Salon, Carriage House Canvas, The Town of Cecilton and lots of friends and family.
Quinn was born and raised on the Eastern Shore of Maryland and said she is excited to represent such a beautiful area.
The Miss Maryland USA and Miss Maryland Teen USA pageants are the official Preliminaries to the Miss USA and Miss Teen USA pageants. The contestant chosen as Miss Maryland USA 2021 will go on to represent the state of Maryland in the 2021 Miss USA pageant.
