ROCK HALL — In a partnership between Rebuilding Together Kent County and Owens Corning, another Kent County veteran has received a new roof.
U.S. Army veteran James Stevenson of Skinners Neck is the most recent local beneficiary of the Owens Corning Roof Deployment Project, a nationwide effort to show gratitude and honor the veterans who served our country and the families who support them.
The Owens Corning Foundation donated the roofing materials and MLM Home Improvement, an Owens Corning Platinum roofing contractor, did the work July 12.
“It’s a huge relief knowing that I’m not going to have water coming through my ceiling during the next storm,” Stevenson said. “The Owens Corning Roof Deployment Project and MLM Home Improvement really strengthened the integrity of my house,” he added.
Since the inception of this program in 2016, more than 350 military members have received new roofs.
Stevenson is the second Kent County veteran to receive a new roof this year. The first was a U.S. Army veteran from the Fairlee area who received her new roof in late April.
Rebuilding Together Kent County nominated Stevenson for the roof replacement project.
RTKC receives 10 to 15 requests for roof replacements annually and simply doesn’t have the resources to meet that need internally, according to Executive Director Genevieve Croker.
“We are grateful to the Owens Corning Roof Deployment Project and MLM Home Improvement for their generous donations of materials and labor to make sure one more of our neighbors is dry during the next storm,” Croker told the Kent County News in an email. “We are honored to participate in a program that serves those who have so heroically served our country.”
Rebuilding Together Kent County, which is dedicated to ending substandard housing locally, leverages gifts of time, money and skill to complement professional contractors as they repair and rehabilitate homes for vulnerable seniors, veterans, those living with disabilities and families in Kent County.
All work is done at no cost to the homeowner.
Learn more at RebuildingTogetherKCMD.org.
