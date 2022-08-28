Kent County veteran receives new roof; materials and labor are donated

With donated materials and labor, U.S. Army veteran James Stevenson of the 5100-block of Skinners Neck, near Rock Hall, received a new roof on July 12. From left are: Genevieve Croker, executive director of Rebuilding Together Kent County; Thomas Walter, MLM Home Improvement project manager; Genesis Diaz, senior area sales manager for Owens Corning; David Drew, MLM Home Improvement senior project manager; Derek Bentley, MLM Home Improvement vice president of marketing; and Denise Groppe, program coordinator for Rebuilding Together Kent County.

 RTKC CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

ROCK HALL — In a partnership between Rebuilding Together Kent County and Owens Corning, another Kent County veteran has received a new roof.

