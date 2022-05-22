Chestertown area resident Deborah Scott, who served 20 years in the U.S. Army, received a new roof courtesy of the Owens Corning Roof Deployment Project, JDH Remodeling and Rebuilding Together Kent County.
PHOTO BY TRISH MCGEE
JDH Remodeling on April 29 donated the labor to put a new roof on the Georgetown Road home of U.S. Army veteran Deborah Scott.
FAIRLEE — The kindness of strangers has given Deborah Scott “a sense of peace,” and a new roof.
Now retired after 20 years in the U.S. Army, Scott is a beneficiary of the Owens Corning Roof Deployment Project, a nationwide effort to show gratitude and honor veterans and the families that support them.
Since the program’s inception in 2016, more than 325 military veterans have received new roofs.
Through a partnership with Rebuilding Together Kent County, Scott was selected and approved.
JDH Remodeling, an Owens Corning Platinum roofing contractor based in St. Leonard, did the work April 29 — all in one day.
Jim Dodson, owner, was on-site with a crew of 10. They started at 8 a.m. and finished up around 4 p.m.
Also on-site were Kyle Pascual, a senior area sales manager with Owens Corning, and Rebuilding Together Kent County Executive Director Genevieve Croker.
The Owens Corning Foundation donated the roofing materials and JDH Remodeling donated the labor.
“Two organizations I didn’t even know stepped in and helped,” Scott said. “They gave me a sense of peace ... new joy, new hope that I can finish what I started.”
Scott said money she had been saving for a new roof now can be earmarked for other home improvement projects such as installing solar panels.
Scott lives in the 9000-block of Georgetown Road, not far from where she and her seven sisters grew up.
She remembers her father telling them all to “buy yourself a house and some land because God isn’t making any more land.”
Scott purchased the 1-acre lot in 1989 and had the one-and-a-half-story house with garage built in 1992.
It was time for a new roof because of leaks in the living room, dining room and upstairs bedroom, Scott said.
She had put off the repairs because of “limited funds.”
Rebuilding Together Kent County nominated Scott for the roof replacement project.
Croker described Scott as “a wonderful candidate for their program.”
RTKC receives 10 to 15 requests for roof replacements annually and simply doesn’t have the resources to meet that need internally, according to Croker.
“We are grateful to the Owens Corning Roof Deployment Project and JDH Remodeling for their generous donations of materials and labor to make sure one more of our neighbors is dry during the next storm,” she told the Kent County News in an email. “We are honored to participate in a program that serves those who have so heroically served our country.”
“It’s a perfect opportunity for all of us to come together,” Pascual said.
