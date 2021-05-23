CHESTERTOWN — Judge George B. Rasin Jr., for whom the courthouse here is named, was a man of his time and a man of our time, Chief Judge of the Maryland Court of Appeals Mary Ellen Barbera told the socially distanced audience during Friday afternoon’s dedication ceremony on the courthouse lawn.
Born and raised in Kent County and educated in local schools, Rasin served as the first judge for the Circuit Court for Kent County from his appointment in 1960 until his retirement in 1987.
He became chairman of a special commission to study juvenile offender laws in 1965 and served as chair of the Juvenile Justice Advisory Council for 14 years.
Though he retired from the bench in 1987, Rasin was a settlement judge for the Second Judicial Circuit — which includes Caroline, Cecil, Kent, Queen Anne’s and Talbot counties — from 1987 until 2006.
Rasin successfully championed for reform of the juvenile justice system throughout his career. In the decades since, his work has had a profound impact upon the lives of thousands of young people who were able to become productive members of their communities, Barbera said.
Much of the existing law on juvenile delinquency is the result of Rasin’s foresight and advocacy, said Barbera, who portrayed Rasin as “a leader in the juvenile justice community.”
Now that we know even more about human development and the maturation of the brain, the importance of Rasin’s work to create a rehabilitative model for juvenile offenders again has come to the fore and we need to act upon it, Barbera said.
Rasin is therefore also a man for our time because “he built a strong foundation upon which this generation’s important work to advance juvenile justice can be done,” she said.
Barbera thanked Rasin’s family for sharing him and assured them that “his name was and will remain a part of justice in Kent County and Maryland.”
A who’s who of the judiciary at the state and local levels gathered for the 3 p.m. celebration that was held in shirt-sleeve sunny conditions. They included attorneys, judges, past and present clerks of the court and a local bailiff.
Judge John Morrissey, Chief Judge of the District Court of Maryland, told the gathering that Rasin embodied all the qualities of a “legend” — vision, passion and the deepest commitment to the rule of law, among others.
Rasin was someone whose significant body of work resulted in the betterment of the judicial system, Morrissey said.
He described Rasin as a leader who inspired the current and next generation of judges to strive for new, improved and innovative ways to make things better for our citizens.
Others spoke anecdotally of Rasin’s tremendous gift of common sense, integrity, humility, deep sense of compassion and strong belief in the concept of paying it forward as homage to those who had helped him in his youth.
“He was a moral compass to us all,” said Circuit Court Judge Paul M. Bowman, senior judge for Kent County.
“He was a mentor and shining example for every young lawyer,” said C. Daniel “Dan” Saunders, who had just started his practice when he first appeared before Rasin.
“He was a taskmaster,” Saunders said. “He appreciated good work but expected better work.”
As then-president of the Kent County Bar Association, Saunders began the effort to name the courthouse in honor of Rasin before Rasin died in 2011 at the age of 94.
Kent County Commissioners Tom Mason, president, Ron Fithian and Bob Jacob renamed the Kent County Courthouse by resolution in December 2019, unanimously approving the request proposed by the Kent County Bar Association and presented by Andy Meehan, president.
On Election Day 2020, the name George B. Rasin Jr. was permanently affixed on the courthouse.
The formal dedication was delayed until last week due to the pandemic.
“The Kent County Commissioners’ decision to name the courthouse in Chestertown in his honor is a fitting tribute for his distinguished service to the citizens of Kent County and the State of Maryland,” Kent County District Court Judge John E. Nunn III said at Friday’s dedication.
Nunn, who was Rasin’s law clerk from 1983 to 1987 and a longtime friend, said “Judge Rasin’s successes in life were many and varied, but they were all grounded in his Kent County roots and strong moral compass. He was widely respected for legal knowledge, professionalism, fairness and integrity.”
While the courthouse’s formal name is the Kent County George B. Rasin Jr. Courthouse, the name on the building at 103 N. Cross St. reads George B. Rasin Jr. Courthouse.
At the suggestion of Judge Harris P. Murphy, administrative judge for the Circuit Court for Kent County, a removable wooden seal with Kent County’s logo on it is on the front gable of the courthouse, responding to a concern about removing “Kent County” from the courthouse’s name.
