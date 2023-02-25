ANNAPOLIS — As part of the Eastern Shore Behavioral Coalition’s presentation to Shore lawmakers Friday, Kent County Health Officer Bill Webb spoke on the future of the A.F. Whitsitt Center in Chestertown.
The Whitsitt Center, based within the Upper Shore Community Mental Health Center and operated by the Kent County Health Department, provides an inpatient residential treatment program for adults suffering from substance use disorders and outpatient behavioral health services. The building is owned by the Maryland Department of Health, and a majority of it is leased to the county. The current lease between MDH and Kent’s health department ends in June 2027.
The building was formerly a state-run inpatient behavioral health facility, but closed in 2010. In September 2021, MDH announced that it would be seeking divestiture of the facility between 2022 and 2026.
Webb came before the delegation last March to address the Whitsitt Center’s main needs — funding and renovations — which haven’t changed significantly since then.
The Whitsitt Center is still on MDH’s facilities master plan divestiture list, but Webb said his first priority is removing the facility from that list. The county would like to continue providing services there, and can potentially expand services if the building is renovated, he said. The facility is about 40 years old and needs “substantial funding” for capital improvements.
Webb said MDH’s sentiment at the end of former Gov. Larry Hogan’s administration was to keep the facility open, and the county needs to confirm that under Gov. Wes Moore’s administration.
“We’re trying to advocate to invest, not divest,” he said.
The second priority is asking for an independent assessment of the building and its systems to determine what capital improvements are needed. Following the building assessment, Webb said the next step is identifying infrastructure capital funding, either through the Department of General Services, regular maintenance activities or grants.
Webb asked the legislators to advocate for the facility and reach out to the Moore administration to learn about its status, noting that the new state leadership is invested in improving mental health services. He added that many residents in the community think the center is going away, and said it would be helpful to obtain a clear verdict on its future.
Sen. Steve Hershey, R-36, asked what other avenues were being taken to assure that the facility does get removed from the divestiture list and inquired about what the delegation could do to support efforts to remove it.
Webb said MDH is still discussing what it wants to do with the facility and re-emphasized that the previous state administration would support the county health department operations at the site “indefinitely,” but nothing was given in writing as to if the facility was removed from the divestiture list.
The Queen Anne’s County government is also interested in utilizing space at the facility for an adolescent program, he said, but Kent County is limited in the amount of funding it could contribute. Representatives from Kent have held meetings with other counties that have expressed interest in keeping the facility running, Webb said.
“But, you know, this is a state facility, and creating a governance structure where it’s a shared ownership…there was not a lot of appetite for that among the counties on the Eastern Shore,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.