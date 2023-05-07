CHESTERTOWN — Washington, D.C., may not be that far away, but for the next month the Smithsonian Institution is closer to home than ever.
Crossroads: Change in Rural America, a traveling Smithsonian exhibit, is on display at the Kent Cultural Alliance’s Vincent & Leslie Prince Raimond Cultural Center through May 31.
The exhibit includes five free-standing display pieces with incorporated photographs, text and relics speaking to rural life. The exhibit is interactive, with panels to flip and slide, buttons to press, videos to watch and even postcards to respond to and “mail” in the attached mailbox.
“Crossroads: Change in Rural America offers small towns a chance to look at their own paths to highlight the changes that affected their fortunes over the past century,” it states on the exhibit’s page on the Smithsonian website. “The exhibition will prompt discussions about what happened when America’s rural population became a minority of the county’s population and the ripple effects that occurred.”
An opening reception for the exhibit was held at the Raimond Center April 27. Visitors meandered between the display pieces showing information on resiliency, sustaining community, change, why people choose to live in rural areas, identity, what “rural” is and much more.
“It’s so exciting to bring the Smithsonian to the Eastern Shore,” said Gail Owings, executive director of Stories of the Chesapeake Heritage Area, at the opening reception.
Though the exhibit is installed at the Raimond Center, Rock Hall initially applied to bring the exhibit to Kent County and have it shown there. When those plans fell through, the Kent Cultural Alliance stepped up to house the exhibit.
“And we have to thank the town of Rock Hall, because the town of Rock Hall was the one that actually filled out the application to bring the Smithsonian,” Owings said.
“We filled out the application and then all of our hopes and dreams kind of collapsed and we couldn’t take it forward,” Rock Hall Mayor Dawn Jacobs said. “We’re just so grateful Stories of the Chesapeake was willing to pick it up.”
The exhibit is open Wednesday through Saturday through May 31.
In addition to the main Smithsonian exhibit, there is a companion exhibit installed within the Raimond Center. That installation, Chesterville Graveyard: Revelations, consists of poems by Robert Earl Price and ink drawings by Stu Cawley based on a cemetery revealed by Vanessa Holloway-Truxon. The exhibit aims to bring attention to that lost cemetery, and others in the region.
During the opening reception, Price read the poem that is displayed.
Owings said that other companion exhibits will be “popping up” in the windows of businesses in downtown Chestertown.
“All eight of our small museums all have companion exhibits and they will be on tour for the driving tour, which is May 20 and 21,” Owings said. There will also be an exhibit at Crow Vineyard and Winery explaining how the farm transitioned from a dairy farm to a vineyard.
Executive Director of Maryland Humanities Lindsey Baker said there was not a final count on the number of companion exhibits “because they just keep coming.”
“That’s really the power of the Museum on Main Street program is these companion exhibits that lead to long term partnerships in communities,” she said.
Museum on Main Street is part of the Smithsonian Institution traveling exhibition service.
