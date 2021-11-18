STEVENSVILLE — With over 400 donations, expansions for the Kent Island branch of the Queen Anne’s County Library, which will more than double the size of its current building in Stevensville, have surpassed 75% of its fundraising goal.
As of Oct. 31, the capital project dedicated to the library’s expansion has garnered $380,000 of its $500,000 goal, according to project consultant Kathie Smarick.
Out of 447 total donations, 46 contributed at least $1,000.
“I am excited to see this project come together and am looking forward to the time when we can welcome our community through the doors,” said Queen Anne’s County Library Director Janet Salazar. “The expansion and renovation have been created based on community need and feedback and I know how much our community will enjoy having the new spaces we are adding.”
A May ground-breaking launched construction for the new wing, is expected to open in January 2022. It will add 12,000 square feet to the Library Circle facility. Funding came from the state and county governments and the Queen Anne’s County Library Program.
Marketing Coordinator Allison Wood said that once the wing is complete, the staff will locate to the new areas and the current building will be updated.
The entire expansion is expected to be complete by Sept. 2022.
On top of structural enhancements, the expansion project will also modernize the branch, incorporating new technology, creating more community meeting spaces and offering more resources to patrons. For instance, according to Smarick, the new construction includes five study rooms, as well as a history room, where people may review and use materials collected and curated by the Kent Island Heritage Society.
The expansion also includes several other areas designated for learning, including one known as the Library’s Makerspace, which will be outfitted with several science, technology, engineering, arts and math (STEAM) technologies and resources.
“There will be some tools for kids,” Smarick explained in a Nov. 8 email. “But [the Makerspace] is really for young adults and adults, giving them access to engineering and design technologies that they might not otherwise have.”
Many of the expansion’s upcoming amenities are directed towards young readers and learners as well. The new construction will include a children’s section more than two times the size of what’s currently available. Called the “Kid Zone,” the area provides space for children’s programming, including story times, kids book clubs. and special presentations. In the past, all of the library’s programs were reserved to one meeting room.
There will also be a Teen Lounge which will feature reading spaces, tables for group work, gaming consoles and technology to help develop coding skills, according to Queen Anne’s County Library Program and Marketing Coordinator Allison Wood.
Outside, a reading area will be added adjacent to the library’s adult collection as well as an outdoors program area, where staff will be able to conduct “a range of events,” Smarick said.
Donations for the expansion have been gathered since June, while the project’s initial groundbreaking was covered by grants from the state and county governments. The library system acknowledged the $50,000 contribution made on behalf of Del. Marian Patterson.
Patterson, who passed away earlier this year, represented Prince George’s County and served in the Maryland House of Delegates from 1983 to 1986 before being appointed as Maryland’s deputy secretary of state during the Harry Hughes administration.
Later in life, Patterson lived on Kent Island with her daughter Sue and son-in-law Jim Wilson and visited the Kent Island Branch regularly “where she was always welcomed by the warm and generous library staff and delighted in browsing the shelves for new titles and authors,” Wood said.
The $50,000 is donated on behalf of Sue Wilson and her brother, David Patterson, whose family holds “a commitment to fostering the love of reading in future generations.”
The fundraising campaign for the Kent Island branch will continue through December. Donations can be made online at qaclibrary.org/capitalcampaign or sent through the mail with a check payable to “QAC Library Capital Campaign” to 121 S. Commerce St., Centreville, MD 21617.
