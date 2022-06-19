CHESTERTOWN — It was with minimal discussion and no fanfare that the Kent County Commissioners passed the fiscal year 2023 budget at their June 14 meeting. The $58.9 million budget does not include a tax increase, but more than $5 million will have to be moved from the county’s fund balance to cover projected expenses.
While property and income tax rates are staying the same, the commissioners did approve a resolution increasing water and sewer rates by 4% to offset inflation. According to the resolution, residential and commercial properties will be charged $328.53 for water and sewer up to 12,000 gallons and then charged an overage charge of $3.72 per 1,000 gallons.
A complete schedule of quarterly charges can be found on the county website under the government tab.
The new fiscal year begins July 1.
The budget may have passed without discussion, but additional funding requests did not.
After Commissioner Ron Fithian made a motion to re-establish membership in the Clean Chesapeake Coalition for $17,000, Commissioner Bob Jacob asked how effective the coalition is and if it wouldn’t make more sense for the county to invest more money to help seed oysters off Swan Point.
“The Clean Chesapeake Coalition is more than just about the seafood industry. The Chesapeake Bay is the greatest treasure the state of Maryland has, and the Clean Chesapeake Coalition is a group of counties that speak with one voice and it’s our only opportunity to speak with one voice,” said Fithian, who currently serves as the coalition’s chair.
Jacob said he read an article about Cecil County dropping out of the coalition because it was not effective. He said he thought it would help the watermen in Rock Hall more if the commissioners increased funding for the oyster spat program. He made a motion to increase the county’s funding portion to $10,000.
Both motions failed without a second.
County Administrator Shelley Heller said staff would look into having a representative from the Kent County Waterman’s Association come to a future meeting to give more information about the oyster rehabilitation program so the commissioners could make an informed decision about funding levels.
There was a great deal of discussion about the county’s obligation to fund salary increases at the University of Maryland Extension Office.
Commission President Tom Mason said the state had approved salary increases for the Extension office, but the county had voted to maintain the same funding levels from fiscal year 2022. He wanted to know if the county needed to increase its portion of funding to help offset the state-mandated raise.
County Director of Finance Pat Merritt said that what she remembered from discussions during the fiscal year 2023 budget process was that if the county chose not to increase its funding portion than the Extension office would have to move a position from full time to part time to be able to pay for staff raises.
She said unlike the state-mandated funding increases for the health department and board of elections, this was a bit more confusing because of how the Extension office is funded. The Extension office receives funding from the federal government, the state and the counties it serves.
“I do not believe there is a clear formula that explains this … there isn’t a clear-cut answer. If you want to table it for a week, I can find out for you,” she said.
The commissioners agreed to table the discussion for a week to allow Merritt more time to gather information.
The commissioners did vote to move $15,000 from contingency under the FY2023 budget to meet a grant requirement for Upper Shore Aging.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.