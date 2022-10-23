WORTON — Residents vested in the future of Kent County’s children voiced questions to five of the candidates who will appear on the Nov. 8 ballot for the board of education. Topics included bullying, teacher retention, curriculum and school safety.
Of the six filed to run, three will be elected. Candidates Tracy Cameransi, Aretha L. Dorsey, William P. Gale, Nivek M. Johnson, Patricia “Trish” McGee and Frank B. Rhodes are part of the non-partisan contest. With the exception of Cameransi, who resides in Still Pond, all other candidates are residents of Chestertown.
Incumbent McGee said during the Oct. 18 League of Women Voters forum, “The next four years are probably going to be the most significant ... in a long time in public education — in Kent County alone the (next board) will have to deal with where and what the configuration will be of a new middle school, select a new superintendent — Dr. Couch has made it clear she will not seek another term — and we’ve got to implement the Blueprint (Maryland’s education plan).”
Johnson said one way to promote the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future is “to be sure we have a good understanding what is in the plan — really starting to build that community with the county commissioners (via monthly or quarterly meetings) and holding town halls so the community stakeholders can understand what’s in the Blueprint and update you regularly.”
A Career and Technology Education teacher in Smyrna, Delaware, Cameransi said she stands behind the Blueprint’s pillar of college and career readiness and supporting early childhood education to aid students in becoming college or career ready by the end of 10th grade. Cameransi drew attention to the need for proficiency in reading.
“Our county is behind,” Cameransi said, noting improvements have been made over reading and math, but citing a pre-pandemic statewide ranking among schools where Kent placed 23 out of 24.
Asked by an audience member if the candidates believe appropriate textbooks and curriculum guides are being used and if school librarians are providing a variety of appropriate supplemental materials, Rhodes said the library is used less frequently now, saying social media is “where people are picking their knowledge up.”
Rhodes continued, “I think our school board has chosen the right product for the right time right now.” He added he firmly believes in utilizing age-appropriate materials.
Dorsey said she agrees books aren’t used the way they used to be — even to the extent that parents and caregivers aren’t able to pick up a textbook and see the content being taught.
“Children are our most important resource; you’re asking us to entrust and none of us are happy with the school system as it is now,” said one audience member, pointing the question of what has been done to improve the school system over the past five years to incumbent McGee.
“The best public schools in the state of Maryland are the richest public schools,” McGee said, noting one of the reasons she is excited about the Blueprint is that it will give Kent County resources they’ve never had before.
McGee said that, over the past five years, the board has been instrumental in helping to bring in and retain qualified teachers, accommodate teacher salary needs and increase the number of students attending college.
Johnson said as a board member he has taught during the summer and throughout the school year and is involved in the day to day from cleaning up behind students to visiting with them and seeing what they are learning.
Engaging students in learning — a challenge when they are attached to their cell phones and the teachers see only the top of their heads — is truly a struggle, Cameransi said.
“We need to think outside the box and support from the administration and that students are given the tools and resources needed to learn … every child deserves an education … we must do better,” she said.
The Local News Network at the University of Maryland’s Philip Merrill College of Journalism sent a questionnaire to all 155 school board candidates in the state to get their views on important issues, compiling their answers in the Capital News Service Board of Education Voter Guide.
Johnson, a Technology Education and Computer Science Teacher answered the LNN, “As an educator, I understand the needs of my fellow education professionals. The tools and resources they need to be successful in their craft. As a consultant, I see the need for solid operational structures and strategic planning. Caregiver for siblings and relatives in the KCPS system, I know the struggles and successes they have faced in such a rural school system. Being in the community has helped me understand how to bridge the gap between school and community. I know what it means to listen and discern the needs of the county population and student population.”
Johnson also commented on school safety.
“This year I helped the school board propose a resolution to fund school safety initiatives. I have advocated for making sure safety procedures for drills are posted in the classroom to ensure that all educational professionals and scholars understand the drills. I ensured that employees from our school’s operational department were part of their emergency management teams,” Johnson said.
He also spoke to the way history is taught at KCPS.
“KCPS believes in an inquiry-based approach to teaching history,” Johnson said, “It’s not teaching scholars how and what to think about history but investigating primary and secondary sources and making conclusions. I would love to see our educational professionals and school administration help teach scholars about their local history.”
McGee also replied to the LNN citing her qualifications.
“I have eight years experience as a board member; I am immersed in my community as a sports coach and volunteer with several nonprofits; I attended our local schools; and my career as a journalist has been a career of service to my community,” she said.
McGee said the most important issues facing KCPS are poor test scores, declining enrollment and a high percentage of poverty among families with school-age children.
“If elected,” McGee said, “I would prioritize additional support for our students, such as tutors, upgrade technology and increase professional development for teachers.”
A local businessman, Rhodes is also a mentor at the high school. In his reply to the LNN he noted the most important issues facing the school board are “resources, finances, quality of teachers, Kirwan (the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future) and facility management.”
Rhodes said he would work through open discussions with the board to bring about good and positive solutions while involving the general public.
Responding to concerns for the safety of KCPS schools, Rhodes said he is “very concerned.”
“We need to be proactive in employing more resource officers,” he said, acknowledging that the schools “are working on a protocol to have plans in place should there be an active incident.”
Tracy Cameransi, Aretha L. Dorsey and William P. Gale did not respond to the CNS questionnaire. Gale also did not attend the LWV forum in Kent County as he was reportedly suffering severe injuries from a fall. A representative for Gale said he assured he is still running and would be available to answer questions post forum.
The Maryland State Department of Education’s school report cards for the 2019-2020 and 2020-2021 school years were not published “due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic" but do note in 2021 KCPS had a 95% graduation rate.
Early voting opens Oct. 27. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8.
Editor’s Note: Trish McGee is the former editor of the Kent County News.
