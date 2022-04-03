ROCK HALL — The Kent County Board of Education, which usually meets the second Monday of each month, will hold its April meeting on Thursday, April 7.
The meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. and go immediately into closed session. The open session will begin at 6:30 p.m.
The meeting will be held in the Board of Education meeting room in the central office administrative building, located at 5608 Boundary Ave. in Rock Hall.
The agenda for the meeting has not been released.
No meeting will be held April 11 — the second Monday in April.
