Kent School Empty Bowls project supports food pantry

CHESTERTOWN — Although Kent School was not able to host an in-person Empty Bowls event due to COVID-19 safety precautions, students were still able to continue the school’s tradition in support of the Kent County Food Pantry with a school-wide ceramics project.
Empty Bowls is an international project to fight hunger, personalized by artists and art organizations on a community level.
Over the past several years, Kent School has engaged in an Empty Bowls event and has been able to donate over $2,000 each year, according to a news release.
This year, without the benefit of hosting a community-wide event, bowls were sold to parents and family members.
Following an individual’s purchase, bowls will be packed and ready for pick-up at the school at 6788 Wilkins Lane.
Since the start of this academic year, Kent School’s art teacher Amy Bower has been working with students in their art classes which have been devoted to ceramics. As a result, every student at Kent School has made at least one ceramic bowl.
“It is a magical feeling to see these ceramic pieces evolve over time from a gray lump of clay into a beautiful, functional piece. It was a delight to see our hallway fill up with such an array of shapes, colors and sizes,” Bower said. “It is also incredibly gratifying to help the children develop as artists who can be proud of their creations and also be proud of the meaning behind their efforts.”
Deeann Jones, program director at the Kent County Food Pantry, visited Kent School and addressed the student body at an all-school meeting, the release states. Jones spoke about food insecurity in the community and how the food pantry supports people in need.
She also conveyed appreciation for the work our students were doing to benefit the clients who visit the food pantry.
Kent School students have a long-term, ongoing relationship with the Kent County Food Pantry. Each year the Student Government Association at Kent School leads charitable activities in support of the Kent County Food Pantry.
