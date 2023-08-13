CHESTERTOWN — According to the Autism and Developmental Disabilities Monitoring Network, one in 43 children in Maryland are diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder.
The National Autism Association defines autism as a neurological disorder affecting social communication and interaction, often with restricted or repetitive behaviors or interests. Those affected can be challenged in social skills, repetitive behaviors, speech and nonverbal communication.
In Kent County, cases of ASD are following the state trends. Supervisor of Special Education for Kent County Public Schools Wendy Keen talked about her observations since she moved into the position in 2019.
“We’ve had a tremendous increase in early cases here,” she acknowledged.
Keen added that 13 percent of children in Kent County ages 3 to 21, now receive special services.
There are different levels and that determines the level of support, Keen explained.
Level 1s need support. Level 2s need substantial support. Level 3s are nonverbal, requiring very substantial support.
Kent County, Keen said, has a majority of level 2s.
With the numbers here increasing, and with knowledge of the disorder growing, KCPS offers services and programs to children of all ages, especially in the early years.
“Early intervention is key,” Keen said. “We’d like to get in sooner to help with the communicative part.”
It starts with detection.
She highlighted the programs offered in Kent County once a child is diagnosed.
“If we get them in our infants and toddlers program, we see that a lot of the pre-K 3 children are able to join class with their pre-K 4 peers.”
The 3-year-old program has language support classrooms at Rock Hall and Galena Elementary, focused on development in language-rich environments.
Keen referred to Melanie Hall and her son, Niko, as evidence their early programs have a positive and profound impact.
When Hall moved from California, Niko was nonverbal. He joined the 3-year-old program, working with Rock Hall Elementary school teachers, Abigail Porcher and April Gagalski. Hall soon began to see remarkable improvements in her son. She credited it to the routine and stability of the structure and the unwavering support from Niko’s teachers.
“Alongside his peers, Niko began to interact and form meaningful connections. He started making meaningful sounds, started to self-regulate, even nurturing his relationship with his younger brother, Finn.”
Hall said that today, Niko communicates with some single and two-word sentences, plays joyfully with other children, and has developed routines that bring structure to his world.
Finn’s about to enter in the program, Hall anticipates similar results. She became a firm believer in the programs.
“It’s incredible to witness how early intervention and specialized care can truly make a world of difference,” Hall said, thankful for the program’s complete grant funding.
“These methods help close the gap,” Keen added.
For older children, the support continues into middle and high school. Their Life Skills program provides post secondary skills practicing being adaptive. For ages 18-21, Keen partnered with Talbot and Queen Anne’s County schools to conduct classes at Chesapeake College.
Keen pointed out some of the challenges she faces with a disorder the federal government made a special education category in 1991.
“There is no cause of autism. Some say genetic, some say environmental factors and some say it’s both,” Keen said.
She remarked there’s no blood test to diagnose ASD either.
That makes detection complex. With that, come misconceptions.
One of those misconceptions, it was previously believed boys are four times as likely to be identified as autistic. Keen explained changes to how cases get tracked might change that.
Keen’s staff receives their information from the Autism and Developmental Disabilities Monitoring Network, taking the Maryland numbers from five counties: Baltimore, Harford, Cecil, Carol and Howard. Keen gathers information by looking at insurance reports, medical records and IEP’s, Individualized Education Program — legal documents allowing children to receive Special Education services.
She explained, ADDM tracking pulls numbers from ages 4 and 8. But in the future, they’ll pull them at age 16 as well, she said.
If that happens, more girls could be diagnosed with ASD.
That’s because, Keen said, girls can mask symptoms early on so they aren’t diagnosed as early.
“It was [also] previously assumed,” Keen said, “that white children got ASD more. Then it was believed they were identified more because it was thought they had better access to health care. So African American students were diagnosed with intellectual disabilities whereas white children were diagnosed with autism.”
As a parent herself, she sympathizes with anybody dealing with this difficult decision.
“Parents are scared of the diagnosis,” she said. “I understand.”
The sooner children with ASD get into the programs, the better, she urged.
“We start serving children at birth,” Keen remarked. “And it does make a big difference.”
