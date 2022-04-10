CHESTERTOWN — Beginning in July, Kent County will be required by state law to have three volunteer boards to oversee complaints made against the Kent County Sheriff’s Office and town police departments.
The Maryland Police Accountability Act of 2021 passed the state legislature in April of last year after it was initially vetoed by Gov. Larry Hogan. Among other things, the law rewrites the definition for use of force, requires all lawmen to wear body cameras, and gives the public access to police disciplinary records.
The county requirement for the act is the establishment of three civilian boards to handle complaints and allegations against police officers.
At Tuesday’s Kent County Commissioners’ meeting, County Administrator Shelley Heller and Sheriff John Price explained how the new requirements will impact the county.
Under the new law, any complaints against police officers would be investigated by an accountability board. If the accountability board believes the complaint has merit, they would send it to the charging committee. The charging committee would then decide what disciplinary action, if any, needed to be taken.
If an officer is unhappy with the proposed disciplinary action they would appeal it to the trial board, which would be chaired by an active or retired judge.
Price said that he will not be able to decrease or overrule a disciplinary action, but he can increase it.
“In the 28 years I have been sheriff there have been four cases needing trial boards,” Price told the commissioners. “I don’t see it becoming a huge burden unless things down the road go really bad.”
The county would be responsible for the cost of hiring a judge to oversee the trial board.
Heller said the law did not mandate how many people had to be on each board, but the number she was working with was five. Three of the members of the accountability board, or the “parent board,” would also sit on the charging committee so there would be some overlap, she said.
Trial board members would have to be named when a hearing was requested, and those members could not overlap.
Price suggested the county talk to area municipal governments to see if there is a citizen in good standing who would be interested in serving on the boards.
“It (the boards) is required to represent the county. I would recommend you have all different races and genders on the board,” he said.
Heller said the county would need to hire a part-time employee to help navigate all the requirements of the Police Accountability Act, keep track of which boards need to meet and when, and take minutes at the board meetings.
The other confusion with the law, she said, is that while counties are required to have civilian boards, municipalities are not; they are expected to fall under the jurisdiction of the county’s boards.
“We were hoping to see more detail in the law, and we haven’t. … I expect to see changes moving forward and we’re just going to have to be flexible and willing to pivot,” Heller said.
Chestertown Police Chief Ronald Dixon said that even if the state changes the law that towns are required to have their own boards, he hopes the town and county can continue to work together.
“In a perfect world I think we could share a board. We’ve got an obligation to fill, and that cost shouldn’t fall all on the county,” he said.
Commission President Tom Mason agreed.
“We all have to work together for the good of the community,” he said.
Later in the meeting, the commissioners voted 3-0 to hire a consultant to help county staff navigate the requirements of the Police Accountability Act.
