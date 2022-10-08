STEVENSVILLE — The day was cold, wet, and windy but Blue Heron Ladies Golf League enjoyed their end-of-the-year awards banquet at Kentmorr Restaurant anyway. Tammy Harper graciously re-opened the restaurant on Monday, Oct. 3, even though it had officially closed for the season on Oct. 2.
Diane White and Barbara Bruso, banquet co-chairs, hosted 65 players plus three members of the Blue Heron golf course staff. The program included numerous door prizes, a putting contest, two 50/50 raffle winners and a “Guess the Number of Tees” contest as well as many golf awards. Carrie Lawn of Easton, won the prestigious Most Improved Player of the Year award. Jackie Robertson of Cordova won the Putting Contest and Phyllis Sherbert won the “Guess How Many Tees In the Jar” contest, giving her a free golf lesson with golf pro and club manager, Eric Beaufait.
President Jane West presented the 2022 over all Club Championship Award to Debbie Gill from Annapolis, MD. Championship tournament winners included: Flight A: 1st place net, Pat Klos, 1st place gross, Jane good; 2nd place net, Phyllis Sherbert, 2nd place gross, Ginni Morani; Flight B: 1st place net, Carrie Lawn, 1st place gross Jane LeFever; 2nd place net, Amy Fidanza, 2nd place gross, Christine Garrant; Flight C, 1st place net, Carrie York, 1st place gross, Kathy Bernard; 2nd place Jayne-Ann Guido, 2nd place gross, Maribeth Cullom; Flight D: 1st place net, Barbara Marder, 1st place gross, Barbara Bruso; 2nd place net, Maureen Wimmer, 2nd place gross, Mary Kay Sistik.
Ringer Book Gross winners were: A Flight: Ginni Morani, 1st and Debbie Gill, 2nd; B Flight: Sylvie Weikert 1st, and Anne Brunson, Susan Armiger, and Carrie Lawn in a 3-way tie for 2nd place. C Flight: Kathy Bernard, 1st place and Rosalie Lewis, Sharon MacMillan, and Jean Sadler in a 3-way tie for 2nd place; D Flight: Barbara Bruso and Judy Kennedy tied for 1st place and Marian Cardwell, 2nd place. Ringer Net winners were A Flight: Jane West, 1st place and Pat Klos, 2nd place; B Flight: Amy Fidanza, 1st place and Linda Coveleskie, 2nd place; C Flight: Sheree mason, 1st place and Debby Stodd, 2nd place; D Flight: Mary Kay Sistik, 1st place and Barbara Marder, 2nd place.
Following the awards ceremony, league members elected their 2023 league officers: President Sylvie Weikert, Vice President Amy Fidanza, Secretary Anne Brunson, and Treasurer Pat Barry. President Weikert presented outgoing President Jane West with the President’s Gift and thanked her for her excellent leadership in 2022.
This year the league consisted of its maximum 90 players with a 25 player wait list for 2023. Players from both Western and Eastern Shore communities participate in the nine-hole league which begins each year on the first Monday morning of April and continues every Monday through September. The awards banquet is traditionally held on the first Monday of October. Member registration for returning players runs from Feb. 1 through March 1 and then opens for players on the waitlist who are accepted in the order in which they applied. For more information regarding qualifications, etc., call the Membership Chair at 410-827-9397.
