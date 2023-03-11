Whitsitt Center

The Maryland Department of Health has included divestiture of Upper Shore Community Mental Health Center’s 22.8-acre campus in Chestertown as part of phase one of its facilities master plan.

 PHOTO BY TRISH MCGEE

ANNAPOLIS — The A.F. Whitsitt Center in Chestertown has been removed from the Maryland Department of Health’s divestiture list, the state secretary of health told Shore lawmakers Friday.


