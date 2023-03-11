ANNAPOLIS — The A.F. Whitsitt Center in Chestertown has been removed from the Maryland Department of Health’s divestiture list, the state secretary of health told Shore lawmakers Friday.
Secretary of Health Dr. Laura Herrera Scott shared the news during the Eastern Shore Delegation meeting in response to Del. Jay Jacobs, R-36, asking if MDH would be willing to take the facility off of the divestiture list.
The Whitsitt Center, based within the Upper Shore Community Mental Health Center and operated by the Kent County Health Department, provides an inpatient residential treatment program for adults suffering from substance use disorders and outpatient behavioral health services.
The building is owned by MDH, and a majority of it is leased to Kent County. The current lease between MDH and Kent’s health department ends in June 2027.
The building was formerly a state-run inpatient behavioral health facility, but closed in 2010. In September 2021, MDH announced that it would be seeking divestiture of the facility between 2022 and 2026.
“I think that the behavioral health services that Whitsitt provides (are) incredibly important,” Herrera Scott said on the removal, adding that MDH had sent a team out to Chestertown Friday to review the site and do a full evaluation.
Herrera Scott noted that she didn’t have the full history on the facility, but the building’s condition was good, based on MDH’s master facilities plan. She added that she was reevaluating it, but as of now, the facility was removed from the divestiture list.
Jacobs thanked Herrera Scott, calling the decision a “huge relief” to the whole Eastern Shore.
“It’s a great building — you’re correct, the bones are good; it just needs a little updating,” he said. “But, you know, the community doesn’t complain, and in today’s world, it’s hard to build anything anywhere that people, you know, don’t want it in their backyard, but it serves a huge purpose for us and the entire state of Maryland.”
Herrera Scott clarified that even though the facility was taken off of the divestiture list, MDH still needed to determine how to pay for it going forward.
“But I think it’s important, so we’ve temporarily taken it off the list while we figure out the money,” she said.
Issues with the Whitsitt Center have previously been raised in conversations with Shore lawmakers during the General Assembly.
Kent County Health Officer Bill Webb came before the delegation last March and again in late February to speak on the “unsettled future” of the facility, which is in need of funding and renovations.
In February, Webb advocated for Gov. Wes Moore’s administration to invest, not divest, in the facility and its services. He added that Kent County wanted to continue providing services there and hoped for expansion of service if the building was renovated.
Other Shore counties had also shown interest in keeping the facility open, Webb said. Queen Anne’s County had expressed a desire to utilize space at the Whitsitt Center for an adolescent program.
