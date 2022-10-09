Rotary donates to YMCA project

From left: Brad Lundberg, Judy Price, Tony Sigmon and Janet Salazar stand in front of construction ongoing in Centreville for the new Queen Anne’s County YMCA.

 PHOTO BY CANDI COOK

CENTREVILLE — The new Queen Anne’s County Family YMCA, located in Centreville, will provide needed programs for every stage of life, from cradle to career to retirement for all citizens, regardless of income barriers, officials say.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.