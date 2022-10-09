CENTREVILLE — The new Queen Anne’s County Family YMCA, located in Centreville, will provide needed programs for every stage of life, from cradle to career to retirement for all citizens, regardless of income barriers, officials say.
Although Queen Anne’s County is one of the more affluent communities on the Eastern Shore — with an estimated 6% living in poverty — 26% of the population is considered working poor and 25.47% of children qualify for free and reduced meals during the school year. Last year, the YMCA awarded approximately $76,382 in financial assistance for residents living in the county. The YMCA turns no one away due to an inability to pay.
The $25,000 donated by the Rotary of Kent Island and the Centreville Rotary clubs will be used for one of the multi-purpose rooms to be included in the Wellness Center.
“Working in partnership with the YMCA and the Centreville Rotary Club really underscores the Rotary’s guiding principle of service above self. The YMCA truly cares about all aspects of our community and makes its services available to all,” said Janet Salazar, president of the Rotary of Kent Island.
Judy Price, president of the Centreville Rotary Club, added, “The Centreville Rotary Club has been supporting the needs of our local citizens for more than 95 years. Our members are particularly proud to join with the Kent Island Club in helping to bring this outstanding YMCA facility to Queen Anne’s County. From youth development and swimming instruction to job development resources and a senior center, this is such an outstanding community investment which we are honored to support.”
“The YMCA is proud the local Rotary Clubs from Kent Island and Centreville are helping make this transformational project become a reality for all the people in Queen Anne’s County. Shared values and vision of making our community stronger will always be evident as the YMCA grows in size and reach. Once open, we fully expect the YMCA to be a gathering place and the front porch of the community. We look forward to hosting group exercise classes in the Rotary Studio at the new YMCA,” said Tony Sigmon, vice president of development for the YMCA of the Chesapeake.
The YMCA project has raised $19.2 million dollars which equals about 80% of the $24 million needed for the project. The YMCA still needs the public’s help to financially meet their goal to remove any barriers to YMCA programs and services. To support this project, contact Sigmon at tsigmon@ymcachesapeake.org.
