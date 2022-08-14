STEVENSVILLE — The larger than life-size mural being crafted on the side of Cult Classic Brewery in Stevensville has met with a setback. Owner of the brewery and inspiration behind the project, Rohry Flood said the vandalism came as a shock, but seemed to have been very specifically planned.
Flood discovered the wall splashed in paint Monday evening, with a hammer being used to gouge out the eyes on the creatures in the mural, ‘X’ marks across the work, and the beginning lyrics of Nirvana’s “Come As You Are” written in marker. The vandal(s) left behind tools, cables and a smoke grenade, Flood said, and police are investigating the incident.
Making way for the quirky brewery that celebrates l950s and ’60s cult classic film aesthetic, after demolishing an old, vacant Acme storefront in 2017, “lead janitor” and manager, Flood said he wanted to take the brewery’s signature concept art to the next level by painting a large mural on the west side of the building.
Flood said the mural concept was always part of his design idea; however, the decision to “jump” on the project was as recent as this past winter.
“It wasn’t until we locked in canning art and designs (art that is featured on the cans of Cult Classic brews) two years ago that we decided to take it to the next level and pull some serious sketches together,” Flood said.
Artwork on the cans feature inspiration from several classic movie posters from the ’50s and ’60s, incorporating those inspirations with Kent Island community and lifestyle elements, including major landmarks like the Bay Bridge, water towers and nature parks.
Grid design for the mural started in June of 2022, but Flood’s relationship with Robin Craig, one of the co-directors of the project and founders of the Kent Island Creators Klub, spans four year through through their similar social groups and interest in art design.
Craig has been painting since he was 6-years-old and sells prints of his art on the Eastern Shore. But the Kent Island Creators Klub was created to establish a community of artists to complete the mural that celebrates the culture of the Eastern Shore through cult classic movie tropes.
The initial funding of the project came in around $10,000 for supplies like paint and brushes, and to date they have 20 plus members of the community with a wide range of experience working on the project on a volunteer basis. As of right now, the KICK Facebook group has 111 members.
Pamela Kline, a newly retired Calvert County art teacher, was painting a scene based on the “Creature from the Black Lagoon” on Thursday, Aug. 4.
All of the volunteers collaborated to plan the mural grids and pick their designs. Kline said she picked the “Creature” because she “thought he would look great in the Chesapeake Bay.”
Club members usually work on the project on Thursday afternoons adjacent the outdoor KI Farmers Market next to Cult Classic.
The mural will be about 143 feet long and 23 feet tall. It’s still a work in progress, but residents are able to view the first completed grid of the 50-foot woman from the 1958 film “Attack of the 50 Foot Woman” stepping over the Chesapeake Bay Bridge.
“We thought that it was a really great anchor piece to get everybody’s eye as they sit in line (next door) at Dunkin’ Donuts,” Flood said.
Future grid panels will have similar Eastern Shore themes surrounding cult classic movies including a crab monster from the 1957 film “Attack of the Crab Monsters” holding a waterman.
“We’re not doing a typical old-thing,” Craig said. “In these movies, (the monsters) are always holding up a half-naked blonde, but we’re going to flip that stuff around.”
The best part of the project and the experience overall is the “collaboration and enthusiasm of the muralists,” co-director of the mural project Lee Ayers said. Ayers was an art teacher for 36 years in Howard . She said when the project started, she and Craig had no idea what level of talent would come to the group; however, Ayers was “amazed that the talent was off the hooks.”
“I thought we were going to get a bunch of student (artist) type people,” Craig said.
The grid will feature Reptilicus behind the crab monster. King Kong and a bunch of other aliens and alternate creatures will also make an appearance on the mural. Ayers said that Flood might even make an appearance on the mural wearing his signature overalls.
There is no set deadline for when the mural will be completed, but Flood said the 50 foot woman panel “flew together,” although they have been working slower now due to the hot days. He projected it will take a year to complete.
“You can’t rush perfection,” Craig said.
