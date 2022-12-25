STEVENSVILLE — Kent Island American Legion Post 278 again hosted the Wreaths Across America convoy on its way to Arlington National Cemetery. Some 150 people made the trip from Columbia Falls, Maine. The convoy arrived Thursday evening, Dec. 15, after driving through heavy rains, arriving at Post 278 to a hot dinner cooked by Nikki Randolph of Stevensville, department vice commander Eastern Shore Region. Many loyal members of the Legion were on hand to serve the meal with many homemade desserts to choose from.


