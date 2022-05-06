Kent Island High School Interact Club members, from left, Club President Tyler Brushwood, Tristina Hudgins and Club Secretary Ella Hoffman, recently collected monetary donations from students at the high school during their lunch to support humanitarian efforts in Ukraine.
STEVENSVILLE — The Interact Club at Kent Island High School, which is sponsored by Rotary Club of Kent Island, a chapter of Rotary International, recently sent off a monetary donation to support the to humanitarian relief efforts for Ukraine. Student members of the club volunteered during lunchtimes to collect funds from other students, as well as staff and administration. The funds are going to the Revived Soldiers Ukraine nonprofit that provides aid to the Ukrainian people in support of their fundamental human rights and medical rehabilitation. Items include ambulances, medical supplies and assistance, and technology. Every dollar raised has been generously matched by the Rotary Club of Kent island.
The mission of Rotary International is “Service Above Self,” which is also adopted by all Interact Clubs in high schools. Besides this Ukrainian relief effort, the students at KIHS have already been involved in local efforts such as Kent Island Beach Clean-Ups and volunteer projects at the Chesapeake Bay Environmental Center in Grasonville.
Rotary, as well as Interact Clubs, apply “The Four-Way Test” in evaluating all decisions, that being: Is it the truth? Is it fair to all concerned? Will it build goodwill and better friendships? And will it be beneficial to all concerned? These principles are taught to students who are members of the Interact Club.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.