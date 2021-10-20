EASTON — A somber gathering of around 80 people on the Talbot County Courthouse lawn came to officially commemorate the new war memorial. There are three slabs of granite inscribed with the names of fallen soldiers from three wars — Korean, World War I and World War II. In attendance were the families of the deceased holding black and white photos of their loved ones.
There was ceremonial pomp to add gravitas to the Oct. 16 event. Flags were carried by the color guard, who were ceremonially armed, as the participants gave their full attention to the speakers. There was a rich rendition of the Star Bangled Banner by Talbot County Sheriff's Office Deputy John Coleman.
“This is an awesome opportunity to honor them. This is big. My uncle was in Vietnam and Korea," Coleman said. "So that is why this kind of stuff means a lot to me. He left part of himself over there."
The project was spearheaded by Nancy Gooding and Agnes Blades to get the memorial approved and the location on the courthouse lawn in downtown Easton. “I think this event is long overdue. I am grateful to Agnes and Nancy for taking the initiative and pushing it forward. They wanted to make sure they got this right. They wanted to include all the right names. They got the images right, they got the placement right. They got all the funds raised. What they have done here is really tremendous,” said County Councilman Pete Lesher.
“Finally after two years of the COVID shutdown, we were ready to go and it's so exciting,” said Gooding.
Blades, whose husband's name is inscribed on the Vietnam memorial which is adjacent to the new one honoring veterans for all three battles. The killed in action memorial being celebrated for the soldiers of all three wars was installed on November 15th of last year, but the formal public dedication had been delayed.
Lesher said it was important to honor local veterans killed in the wars. “These two women came to the county council with the concepts. They got the council to agree that this was a deserving memorial to those killed in action and missing in action from Talbot County. ”
Easton Mayor Robert Willey offered some historical perspective on the wars during the ceremony. “Japan actually invaded our country. Germany landed several secret missions in several areas. I also remember my uncle talking very little about his wartime experiences. One can only suppose the things that he saw. By being here today, I am proud to think of how they and millions of others like them performed their duties. Here we remember the price of freedom,” he said.
A local philanthropist, Tom Hill, whose father is inscribed on the World War II monument was also in attendance to honor the fallen.
“Visiting this new memorial gives you a rise in your skin and maybe a tear in your eye. Why? Because these men paid the supreme sacrifice so that we could be free. When decorated veterans who survived are asked specifics that resulted in their decoration, they often demur and simply say, ‘Our heroes aren’t us. The heroes are the ones we honor today.’”
“And aren’t we all grateful for the freedom we have grown up under? To have the Nazis dictate to us. To attempt to abolish the Jewish race, to stifle our thought process, restrict our voting process and many other things we would have lost. I would ask did those wars establish freedom? And the resounding answer is no. It says up there (on the monument) ‘Freedom is not free.’ And we have to fight for freedom every single day. Look around and you can see North Korea, China, Russia, Venezuela, and Cuba. You don’t have to be a genius to see that they are not free,” said Hill.
Attendees took a moment to remember the fallen. Rifles fired a salute into the air and then the somber strains of taps were played on two trumpets across the courtyard to close the ceremony. Now there are three granite memorials standing in the courthouse square. Each one is inscribed with the names of soldiers who died or are missing in action.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.