EASTON — Former U.S. Secretary of Education John King and running mate Michelle Siri are looking to turn promises into tangible progress in their 2022 gubernatorial campaign, focusing on addressing climate change and healing the Chesapeake Bay, investing in education through the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future, and smart economic growth in Eastern Shore communities.
King joins the crowd of Democratic candidates in the race for governor in the hopes of succeeding current Republican Gov. Larry Hogan. If elected, King would be the first Black and Latino governor of Maryland.
As an educator, King is no stranger to investing in the future. Whether it’s believing in educational potential, looking to make environmental improvements or just believing in the opportunity to do more and be more, King said he is running to make Maryland and its next generation better.
Statewide, King and Siri are committed to improving education — a topic that’s been heavily discussed and scrutinized as school districts attempted to navigate through to a new normal with COVID, staffing issues and educational gaps caused by the shift to virtual schooling.
“The work that educators are doing every day in our schools is quite literally saving lives, it saved mine,” King said, referencing his difficult childhood and home life growing up. “The only reason I’m alive today is teachers; great teachers who made school the one place in my life that was safe and compelling and nurturing, and gave me a sense of hope and purpose.”
“The most important thing to say is thank you for the difference that you’re making every day for our young people,” he continued. “We have to show that gratitude in the form of support, and help is on the way.”
King promises to help fellow state educators by following through on the Blueprint — a multi-billion dollar investment in Maryland schools, with the duo placing special focuses on raising teachers’ pay and early childhood education. A King-Siri administration will also deliver on wraparound services for the system, such as mental health treatment, job training for parents, helping parents navigate finding housing and more, he said.
Another one of King’s top priorities is fighting the state’s ongoing climate crisis — an issue that will continue to impact the Eastern Shore unless changes are made. To King, it’s clear that damage has already been done with climate change, and now, the focus is on how to manage its consequences. His climate change plan outlines specific measures he aims to take in repairing the climate damage to communities on the Shore and the Chesapeake Bay.
With the Bay, King said he will uphold Maryland’s commitment to the Chesapeake Bay Watershed Agreement with neighboring states — an item he believes has fallen in priority under the Hogan administration. He aims to reduce the runoff of phosphorus and nitrogen and stop overfishing in the Bay. He also opposes relaxation of current oyster fishery and sanctuary rules to promote further restoration of the Bay, according to his campaign plan.
Despite being from and primarily working in an urban area, King recognizes the value of agriculture on the Shore, pointing out how farming is an important source of jobs and an economic driver for the region. However, he also acknowledged the negative impacts agriculture can have on the Bay, especially in terms of pollution.
“Farmers are losing farmland now due to saltwater intrusion, so we’ve got to start thinking about what the agricultural practices are that will help us protect and preserve our farmland on the Eastern Shore,” he said.
If elected, King aims to utilize more sustainable and regenerative agriculture practices to keep farmland on the Shore intact, such as healthy soil use and carbon sequestration — capturing and storing carbon dioxide to reduce the amount of pollution in the atmosphere. He also believes in involving the individuals his policies would affect, stating that he wants to integrate Maryland farmers’ perspectives.
Restrictions on pollution and reducing poultry waste — two major issues affecting the Bay, its watersheds and the people in surrounding communities — are additional solutions King is proposing to help preserve farmlands.
King also sees protecting the environment as a good economic opportunity for the Shore. One of his goals is to do everything he can to get to net zero greenhouse gas emissions as quickly as possible, which means a move to renewable energy and ensuing job opportunities.
“We could be growing offshore wind on the Eastern Shore and that would be a source of jobs, we could do solar on the Shore, that would be a source of jobs,” he said, adding that the transition to clean energy in many aspects is critical for the long-term health of the environment.
King also addressed a common concern that many Eastern Shore residents have with increasing economic growth, jobs and population: balancing positive development with environmental impacts.
“We always have to put environmental protection at the top of our list, but we know that there are ways to do smart growth,” he said.
His suggestion for smart growth on the Shore is creating mixed-use developments in the existing downtown areas across the region to allow commercial spaces and affordable apartments, helping to create more vibrant communities. He also emphasized the importance of creating reliable internet access across the region, especially in underserved areas.
“(Reliable internet access) actually will be good for the environment, good for people’s quality of life, time with family, time on hobbies, time not in traffic, but also helps for economic development,” King said.
He added that a future administration should be much smarter about housing policies to make sure families can stay in Maryland and not be pushed out by a lack of affordable housing — a common issue across the state and Shore.
Affordable housing isn’t the only financial issue King and Siri hope to tackle — the two both aim to help ease the burden of finding affordable childcare. Without affordable childcare, it’s difficult for parents to stay in the workforce, which also affects business owners, who then have to deal with short staffing and losing employees.
Difficulty finding affordable childcare is a statewide issue which affects the whole family, but facing the challenge tends to fall on women, especially immigrant women. That’s where Siri hopes to leverage her personal experience as a first-generation Iranian-American.
Immigrant communities exist all over the state, but Siri pointed out that the immigrant community on the Eastern Shore — a “beautiful, vibrant community” people don’t always think about — tends to be disproportionately affected by the lowest-paying jobs, financial barriers, language barriers, health care barriers and more.
If elected alongside King to be the future lieutenant governor, Siri hopes to tackle important women’s issues on the shore and statewide, including securing paid family leave, closing the pay equity gap, advocating for pregnant workers, and more.
The 2022 gubernatorial primary election is set for Tuesday, June 28, and the general election is set for Tuesday, Nov. 8.
Natalie Jones is a reporter at The Star Democrat in Easton covering crime, health, education and Talbot County Council. You can reach her with questions, comments or tips at njones@chespub.com.
