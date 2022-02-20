STEVENSVILLE — Awards for top responders and exceptionally dedicated volunteers were presented Saturday evening, Feb. 12, as Kent Island Volunteer Fire Department, Station 1, hosted its 75th anniversary installation of officers and awards banquet at the Kent Island American Legion, Post 278, in Stevensville.
The program opened with prayer offered by KIVFD Chaplain Mark Farnell, followed by KIVFD President Jody Schulz leading the audience in the Pledge of Allegiance. Following the pledge, Schulz stated, “With all that’s been going on in our country, we needed both that prayer and pledge to bring us together this evening.”
Schulz shared a statistic he recently learned, “Of the millions of trained firefighters in the U.S., what percentage of those do you think are volunteers? Sixty-seven percent. And we’re among those volunteers who serve our community.”
He introduced retired U.S. Coast Guard firefighter and 911 emergency medical services director Steve Sounder, 82, who served in both Montgomery County, and Fairfax County, Virginia, a special guest speaker for KIVFD’s 75th anniversary. Souder now resides in Stevensville.
Souder was brief and to the point in his praises for KIVFD having served the community for the past 75 years.
“It’s amazing to me, as I understand it, that a simple barn fire led to the creation of this amazing fire department back in 1947,” he said.
Souder added, “I was 7 years old when this fire department was formed. I grew up in a fire house located in Atlantic City, New Jersey. The fire department has always been part of my life, and since a child, I always knew what I wanted to be. I lived my dream of being in the fire service.”
Souder spoke directly to the members, “Live your dream, serve and love your community, through your service in this fire department.”
He said, “I’m blessed to live in this community where when people go to sleep each night, they can rest assured that their local fire department is ready to protect them.”
Ladies Auxiliary President Shirley Sperl recognized Marge Brown, a 47-year auxiliary member for her service to the fire department. Brown recently celebrated her 100th birthday and also received a proclamation from Maryland Governor Larry Hogan, presented to her by Del. Steve Arentz. She also was given the flowers from the head table to take home.
Sperl presented Schulz with a check from the Ladies Auxiliary to the fire department for $20,000. She said, “The pandemic made it difficult for us to do our normal fundraising. We’re sorry we couldn’t raise as much as we have in past years.”
Life Safety Officer Paul Schlotterbeck gave the annual report.
“KIVFD went out to 1,453 incidents this past year — of those 997 or 68.62% of those were for rescue and emergency medical service,” he said. “An average of four calls per day and 28 calls per week, the busiest days of the week were Tuesdays and Fridays. There were no civilian injuries reported as a result of fire. No fatalities were fire related. There were no firefighter injuries or fatalities while on duty. The department spent 145.5 hours presenting community education and public outreach to more than 1,000 children and more than 250 adults becoming informed about safety measures they can take at their homes.”
He continued, “Fire department volunteer members spent 6,534 hours in training in 2021. In 2021, 20 new members joined our ranks. And 126 members had some level of involvement.
“The department volunteers donated over 17,796 hours of their lives to the citizens and visitors of Kent Island and Queen Anne’s County.”
Schlotterbeck presented two Life Safety Awards to Tom Kemp and Amanda Schlotterbeck for their help in bringing Paw Patrol fire dog Marshall to life for local children.
Fire Chief Buddy Thomas and EMS officer Scherry Schlotterbeck presented the fire department’s EMS awards. The Jim Beavers Award for outstanding EMS service for 2021 went to Tom Kemp. EMS Provider of the Year was awarded to Owen Long. Long also was the Top EMS Responder going out on 101 emergency calls in 2021.
Thomas presented the firefighter awards with the assistance of 1st Assistant Chief Tracy Schulz. The Chief’s Award went to Jim Carter Sr. Rookie of the Year was presented to Patrick Riley. Larry Hern was presented the 2021 Unsung Hero Award and also received Associate of the Year.
Among the top fire responders, the top three were: Tracy Schulz, responding to 602 calls; Buddy Thomas, 434 calls; and Dave “Pops” Gellert, 425 calls.
Receiving their 20-year Life Membership pins were Frances Roudiez and Sherry Younger. The President’s Award went to Dolores Timms, who has been a member of the Ladies Auxiliary for more than 53 years.
Kent Island Volunteer Fire Department also awarded two Certificates of Appreciation.
Star Democrat managing editor Angela Price, who served as editor of the Bay Times for 27 years, was recognized for “keeping the public aware of what we do to serve our community.” Price also served on the Kent Island VFD Advisory Council, which helped raise funds to make the new firehouse a reality.
Local professional photographer Bob Gosselin was recognized for his service offering an annual photography fundraiser since the 1980s for local fire departments. He has personally raised thousands of dollars for the fire departments over the years.
Several donations were presented during the banquet. Kent island Cruisers Antique Car Club member and owner of the Kent Island Western Auto, Doby Middleton presented a check to the fire department, thanking them for hosting the annual Halloween Cruise In. Kent Island American Legion Past Commander Chuck Lewis and Past Commander Nikki Randolph presented a total of $16,000, donating $10,000 directly to the fire department, $2,500 to both the EMS division and Ladies Auxiliary, and $1,000 to the cadet program.
All five of the county commissioners attended. Commissioner Phil Dumenil read a county proclamation recognizing the KIVFD for 75 years of service.
Chaplain Bobby Timms lead the reading of the “Fireman’s Prayer” to conclude the awards program.
Queenstown VFD provided a standby crew for the evening.
