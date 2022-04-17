CENTREVILLE — Judge Frank M. Kratovil Jr., who has served the past 10 years as District Court Judge in Centreville was re-appointed by Maryland Governor Larry Hogan and his appointment has been confirmed by a vote of the Maryland State Senate to serve a second term.
“I’m grateful that Gov. Larry Hogan appointed me to continue serving as District Court Judge,” Kratovil said on his reappointment.
Kratovil has been a public servant all of his adult life, following in the footsteps of his late father, the Honorable Frank M. Kratovil Sr., who was also a longtime judge in Prince George’s County, where the family resided before moving to Queen Anne’s many years ago.
Kratovil Jr. first worked as a law clerk in Prince George’s County Office of the Public Defender beginning in 1990, immediately following his graduating from Western Maryland College (now named McDaniel College) in Westminster. From there, he earned his law degree from the University of Baltimore School of Law, in 1994. At both schools, Kratovil graduated with a long list of honors, both academic and as a student athlete at WMC where he played soccer, basketball and baseball.
He later served as assistant state’s attorney in Prince George’s County before moving to QA, where he also was assistant state’s attorney from 1997 to 2001. From 2003 to 2008, he served as QA State’s Attorney until he was elected to the United States Congress, representing Maryland’s First Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives from 2009 to 2011. In 2012, Kratovil was appointed Associate Judge, District Court of Maryland for Queen Anne’s County.
Kratovil has always been active in his community, particularly with youth, serving as a head coach and one of the founding members of the Chesapeake Piranhas program during the late 1990s on Kent Island. Coaching youth for more than 30 years, and since 2015 to present, he has been the head basketball coach of the Kent Island High School Boys Varsity Basketball team. When he took over in 2014, the team’s record was 2-18. This past season was the best varsity boys basketball record in school’s history with a total of 18 wins against only 4 losses.
As Queen Anne’s State’s Attorney, Kratovil created the “Teen Court,” where juvenile offenders were judged and sentenced by their own teen peers. This was done with training and supervision by Kratovil as well as former Judges Thomas Ross and John Clark.
Kratovil said, “Everything I’ve done and am still doing with youth is to have them make the most of their abilities they have, whether in sports, academics or the law.”
Kratovil is very proud of his family. His wife, Kimberly, has served as field representative on the Eastern Shore for Maryland U.S. Senator Ben Cardin for many years, and his four sons, Frankie, Jackson, Cole and Nate, excel academically and on the field where they all have played lacrosse, also receiving honors as athletes and scholarships to help fund their continued education. Daughter Ayden is currently in middle school, playing soccer, basketball and lacrosse.
When he was running for and serving as QA State’s Attorney, the Kratovils, then had four sons, all under the age of 8. Kratovil jokingly would tell friends that the first word he and Kimberly taught the boys was not mom or dad but scholarship.
