CAMBRIDGE — When Cambridge City Council President Lajan Cephas was a little girl, she would go shopping with her grandmother on Race Street.
“I noticed in certain stores on Race Street, we were always followed,” she said, mentioning the old Woolworth Store. “And I never understood. Like, why is this white man, why is he following me?”
Cephas said the civil rights movement in the 1960s gave her and her grandmother that freedom to walk down Race Street. Today, she said, Black people can walk into any store they want.
“But the thing is, are we really wanted there?” she asked. “They’ll take our money, but do they really want to see us?”
It wasn’t until middle school that Cephas said she truly understood the inspiration behind the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s dream.
In elementary school, at Maple Elementary, the idea of young children of different races holding hands sounded fun to her, more than anything else.
“I guess I wasn’t in touch with racism at that time because I was in elementary school,” she said. “I was a kid. So [King’s dream] sounded fun to me.”
As an adult, Cephas has come to understand how economics play a role in racial inequality: “How can you be free if you’re living in poverty?”
Cephas explained that when Europeans migrated to the United States centuries ago, they received land to build their legacies.
“But what about people of color?” she asked. “What about Black people?”
In 1967, King launched the Poor People’s Campaign with Southern Christian Leadership Conference members. The campaign addressed economic inequalities in the U.S.
“That was the last movement he had before he was assassinated,” Cephas said. “And that’s because he came to terms and realized that Black people were given freedom and poverty at the same time.”
This pairing of freedom and poverty has resulted in many Black families passing down trauma, instead of wealth, to their children, Cephas said.
“That’s the reason why you see more shootings in Black communities,” she said. “That’s the reason why you see more crime ... all this trauma is being passed down.”
In Cambridge specifically, Cephas said that creating and updating community gardens and parks will address these problems with crime and violence. She mentioned the broken windows theory, an academic theory that connects less taken-care-of neighborhoods with higher rates of crime.
“I think it’s important to have clean neighborhoods that we can be proud of,” she said.
This is something Cephas has been working on. In July, Cephas organized a walk through her ward with community members, as well as local and state leaders, to talk about possible community improvements and what it would take to make them happen.
As Cephas pushes for progress and change as commission president, she still experiences behavior that she believes comes from “the foundation of racism.”
“Maybe they’re not burning a cross on my front yard,” she said. “But it’s another form of intimidation. Trying to make me be quiet and play fair.”
She said there are times when she ignores these behaviors and other times where she acknowledges them.
“When I respond back to it, I never respond back with insults,” she said. “I respond back with facts. I respond back with logic. And I respond back to let them know I’m not going anywhere.”
