EASTON — An engaged crowd of about 60 people came to the grand white tent at Rise Up coffee on Dover Street Saturday, Oct. 30 to listen to Dan Watson talk about the “Reset Lakeside” project. There were landowners, politicians and environmentalists who came together to get stickers and little square cards with Lakeside information on them.
The crowd was attentive and concerned, but mostly polite given the intensity of the issue of the Lakeside developers, who want to put about 2,500 homes right next to the town of Trappe. The hope of the meeting is that public pressure will affect the voting patterns of the County Council and, more pressingly, affect who gets a seat on the council.
Issues with the development were discussed by Watson, including the Maryland Department of the Environment’s newly issued discharge permit for the proposed Trappe East wastewater treatment plant. MDE came down from the originally requested 540,000 gallons per day to 100,000 gallons of flow daily. The reduced flow will only allow for 400 residential units to be built.
Watson also raised concerns about public schools’ capacities and traffic in the more rural Trappe area.
“Today’s gathering is the beginning of the final chapter of the TIP (Talbot Integrity Project) to reset Lakeside. We need to clarify for the community what does Reset Lakeside mean? Why is it necessary and how does it happen? That happens by electing new council people who will understand the matters and are committed to bringing Lakeside back so it can be reconsidered properly for the first time,” said Watson.
Resolution 281, legislation approving Trappe’s new wastewater treatment plant under a draft discharge permit, passed in a 4-1 county council vote in August 2020. Another resolution, which aimed to rescind the previously passed legislation, was introduced in August 2021 and withdrawn by its sponsor in March.
Before Watson spoke, another concerned Talbot County citizen spoke.
“My job was to distribute yard signs and thanks to you guys there is lots of signs around. If you drive down any street in Easton or around the County, you are going to see yard signs. My family moved here in 1955. So if you look around here you can see that things have really changed. One of the things that happened just prior to my family getting to the shore, was the opening of the Bay Bridge. Prior to the bridge there was a ferry that brought hundreds of cars to come to the Eastern Shore a day. The bridge brings thousands to the Eastern Shore a day,” said Clayton Fisher.
He went on to talk of all the advancements that are great about Talbot County like restaurants, galleries and the waterfront.
Talbot County Councilman Pete Lesher, whose name is at the top of the Reset Lakeside signs, said, “What I have seen here today is that there is a lot of public sentiment around the issue. I think it is becoming a defining issue for this election. I am paying attention to it because our voters are. We need for those who haven’t to wake up to it. On very short notice people are animated by development issues and growth and development issues in the county.”
This meeting was scheduled 24 hours earlier.
Lesher was also cautious of what MDE has granted Lakeside as far as the new 100,000 gallon per day discharge allowance. He said they could still build in a modular fashion and start Phase 1 with 1,000 homes with a restricted daily water use. He also said the developers would have to go through a re-permitting process to build the rest of the project, but there is still the capacity for this development to begin.
MDE’s final permit removes references to future growth that were included in the initial draft permit and specifies that any future expansion of the facility will require a major permit modification.
Several candidates for the Talbot County Council attended the event, including Lynn Mielke, David Montgomery and Pete Lesher.
In front of an audience, Watson boiled it down to, “We have got 10 days to seal the deal accomplishing the election of candidates who subscribe to our principles.”
“Nobody wants Lakeside in their backyard. They don’t want it in Talbot County. This is Levittown of the 1950s. Their lakes and fountains look like Myrtle Beach. The scale of it is out proportion with what we are doing and is out of proportion with our Comprehensive Plan,” said Watson.
Natalie Jones contributed to the reporting of this article.
