From left: back row, Gavin Miller, Arthur Kellum, Eric Frase, Landfill operations manager, Micheal Stivers, Micheal Wilson, George Carroll, Anthony Roe and Bruce Pepper; and front row, Ezola Webb, Dr. Willie Woods, Logan Milby, William D, Brown, LSAI president, Betty L. Jarman and William Fisher.
RIDGELY — In honor of Black History Month and in support of community outreach, the Mid-Shore II Regional Landfill employees has made a generous contribution to the Lockerman School Association Incorporated organization.
The presentation was held at the Ridgely site during a guest luncheon on Feb. 28, attended by employees and LSAI officers and members with William Brown serving in dual roles, as a landfill employee and as the president of the LSAI. Through interaction with his co-workers Brown had spoken about the Joseph Harrison Lockerman Scholarship Fund, the cause near and dear to his heart. This effort help set things in motion for co-workers to choose to support the scholarship fund.
Eric Frase, Landfill operations manager, presented Brown with a monetary donation for the scholarship fund on Feb. 28, in celebration of Black History Month. On behalf of the Association, Brown expressed gratitude and appreciation to Frase and his co-workers for their support and generosity. He explained the scholarship fund assists graduates who plan to further their formal education.
He proudly shared pictures of some of the students who were scholarship recipients, featured in one of the association’s newsletters. Many of the students have graduated and gone on to achieve successful careers. Qualifying seniors from North Caroline and Colonel Richardson high schools can easily access applications by a visit to their guidance counselor’s office.
Frase said the employees supported the organization because of its community activism and tremendous impact in the community.
“Their work strives to promote equity and inclusion, bringing different backgrounds and experiences to the table, in which we all can benefit. After some discussion, we felt their organization and the work they do was a perfect fit,” Frase said.
The Lockerman Schools Association was established in July 1993 as a nonprofit organization under the General Corporation Law of Maryland. Since its inception, the Association has surpassed the $150,000 mark in scholarship contributions. Monies have been raised through fundraising events and charitable donations.
“We are proud of having reached this important milestone,” Brown said. “This success would not be possible without the faithful support of the community.”
The honored guests immensely enjoyed the delicious luncheon prepared for them in a warm, welcoming atmosphere. Dr. Willie Woods, chairman, LSAI Board of Directors, reiterated their sentiment to the gracious hosts.
“Thank you for a delicious luncheon and such gracious, wonderful hospitality. And thank you for your service to the community,” Woods said.
The long term goal of the Lockerman Scholarship Fund remains to help more promising students achieve higher education success for years to come, something that will benefit everyone.
