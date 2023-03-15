Scholarship Fund Donation

From left: back row, Gavin Miller, Arthur Kellum, Eric Frase, Landfill operations manager, Micheal Stivers, Micheal Wilson, George Carroll, Anthony Roe and Bruce Pepper; and front row, Ezola Webb, Dr. Willie Woods, Logan Milby, William D, Brown, LSAI president, Betty L. Jarman and William Fisher.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

RIDGELY — In honor of Black History Month and in support of community outreach, the Mid-Shore II Regional Landfill employees has made a generous contribution to the Lockerman School Association Incorporated organization.


