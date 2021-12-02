Lara Wilson honored as Outstanding Rural Health Advocate

EASTON — Lara Wilson, director of Rural Health Care Transformation for University of Maryland Shore Regional Health, was recently honored by the Maryland Rural Health Association as recipient of the organization’s 2021 Outstanding Rural Health Advocate Award.
“Lara Wilson is a key member of our Rural Health Care Transformation team. We are delighted that she has earned this well-deserved recognition for her excellence in advancing rural health care in Maryland and particularly in the region served by Shore Medical Center at Chestertown,” said Ken Kozel, president and chief executive officer of UM Shore Regional Health, in a news release.
The Outstanding Rural Health Advocate Award is presented to an individual who has contributed extensive time, commitment and dedication making an identifiable difference in rural communities, demonstrating outstanding efforts and leadership in advocating and influencing policies and programs that impact the health and well-being of rural citizens, the release states.
Specific award criteria include:
• Developed/grown community awareness on rural health issues
• Inspired others to understand the significance rural health care plays in the community
• Demonstrated his/her commitment to rural health through grassroots efforts and/or policy changes
• Positive innovations impacting the community
• Shares her/his knowledge of and passion for advocating health
Wilson joined UM SRH in April 2021 after serving six years as executive director of the Maryland Rural Health Association, based in Centreville. In that capacity, with the goal of improving the health of Maryland’s rural communities, Wilson provided leadership and advocacy, program and strategic planning, financial and personal management, communications and marketing and membership development and services.
