CAMBRIDGE — Hundreds of kids swam and enjoyed the local National Night Out as they interacted with law enforcement and community groups for the annual nationwide event on Tuesday evening at the county pool in Cambridge.
Rain and cloudy skies did not dampen the spirits of the participants, who swam, enjoyed grilled food and participated in drawings for door prizes.
In addition to law enforcement, other community service organizations had tables where they talked with attendees, while other volunteers helped with the event.
“National Night Out is the perfect example of how we enhance the relationship between CPD and our community. Yesterday, after seeing the smiles on the faces of our youth and our officers, we know we are getting this right,” Cambridge city county president Lajan Cephas said. “We have great police officers, and we have a great city.”
“It is such a wonderful thing to see the children of our community come together with their families and enjoy an evening of fun,” Cambridge Police Department Capt. Justin Todd said.
“We had approximately 700 people that joined us for National Night Out. A big thanks to all the vendors and people that volunteered their time to make it happen,” Todd added.
“Also hats off to the officers who were present and engaging with the community. This is what it’s all about,” he concluded.
According to the National Night Out website, “National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live.”
