DENTON — From the perfect weather to the large crowds and spectacular closing fireworks, the 34th Summerfest in downtown Denton was “amazing,” Caroline County Commissioner Frank Bartz said.
“It was an amazing crowd,” Bartz said during the commission meeting Tuesday, Aug. 22. “Everybody just seemed like they were having a great time. I mean, it was just amazing.”
For over 34 years, Caroline Summerfest has been an outdoor celebration of arts and entertainment on the grounds and surrounding streets of the Caroline County Courthouse.
The two-day event took place 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18, and Saturday, Aug. 19.
This year’s theme was “Caroline Summerfest goes Back to Bedrock.” Fred and Wilma cutouts from The Flintstones decorated vendors’ booths, while the traditional sand sculpture on display featured the cast of characters.
At the Aug. 22 Commission meeting, Commission President Travis Breeding thanked the Summerfest staff for “running a flawless” event.
On Saturday evening Breeding experienced the satisfaction of hitting a red metal target, plunging Caroline County Sheriff Donnie Baker into the dunk tank.
“Can we start budget negotiations now?” Breeding taunted Baker as the crowd laughed before Baker fell in.
Musical entertainment took place simultaneously on two stages, one on the courthouse steps and the other on the west lawn. Artists ranged from a steel drum band Spark in da Pan to local rap artist Devon Beck and 11-year-old rock guitarist Ben Connolly of Centreville.
Popular with the young and young-at-heart were rides atop a firetruck, complete with flashing lights and sirens.
On Saturday, Lt. Bruce Cathcart of Denton Volunteer Fire Company sold $3 tickets to riders’ families who lined up for half a block, four and five abreast. He said 320 tickets were sold on Friday.
Food vendors did a brisk business and organizations like the Caroline County Republican Central Committee were “really busy,” said chairman Julie Quick.
Vendors sold fried catfish, pork parfaits and funnel cakes. The Sno Angel crew created art in sugar and ice. Lining the streets were classic cars, dueling marching bands and nonprofit tents that promoted diverse causes, such as Caroline Pride, His Hope Ministries and Gideon Bibles.
Jim Elben said Gideons International rely on support from various churches in the area “and we are thankful for that. They make it possible.”
Angel Perez, CEO of Caroline Pride and the new president of Denton Rotary, said, “I love to see the people come together during the weekend. Seeing how many people come to town and enjoy the music, enjoy the vendors and especially the food. “
Perez ranked his favorite Summerfest foods. “Number one Is the roast beef sandwiches from the Knights of Columbus; number two, the funnel cakes from the Rotary Club; number 3 is the pork parfait from the Denton Lions Club; ... (and) number four is the Italian sandwich from the Ridgely Lions Club. Two for today, two for tomorrow,” he said.
Denton Mayor Abby McNinch chimed in on the great food, as well. “Each year there is a catfish sandwich on white bread. I make sure to get it. One of the Methodist churches prepares it,” she said.
Stunt street dancer Uncle Grandpa showed up with a boombox on wheels. He had the little kids getting in motion and dancing to the beats.
Ashley Dwire, with 5-month-old daughter Clara Eichelberger in a sling, said “This is our second year coming to Summerfest. The bounce houses were a huge hit last year. We are visiting grandparents, and we had to come and check it out.”
Down the hill from the court house there were rows and rows of classic cars and muscle cars. Proud owners prowled up and down the hill to examine other cars that have been lovingly cared for. The top car was a 1979 Chevy Camaro Z28, owned by Dave Hubbard.
“Hands down, the best part is the community,” said Dr. Derek Simmons, superintendent of Caroline County Public Schools.
“We get kids. We get adults. We get everybody and it is nice to kick off the school year with Summerfest,” he said. “Summer flew by way too fast.”
Capping the festivities on Saturday night was a fireworks display promptly at 9 p.m. over the Choptank River. Hundreds of people perched on the courthouse lawn and filled the bottom of Market Street, applauding the show.
“Summerfest is tradition. It is how people come together,” said McNinch, who has attended 21 Summerfests “In our society right now where everything is disjointed, we come together here. We see old friends and make new friends. It’s pretty special.”
