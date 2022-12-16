Workers treating sewage spill

Crews work to remediate the issues behind a sewage spill along Unionville Road Wednesday, Dec. 14.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF TALBOT COUNTY

EASTON — Several thousand gallons of untreated sewage leaked into a roadside drainage ditch near the intersection of St. Michaels Road and Unionville Road Wednesday afternoon.


Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.