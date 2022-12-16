EASTON — Several thousand gallons of untreated sewage leaked into a roadside drainage ditch near the intersection of St. Michaels Road and Unionville Road Wednesday afternoon.
The Talbot County Sanitary District was contacted just after 5 p.m. Wednesday regarding a possible sewage discharge. Sanitary District personnel confirmed that approximately 7,000 to 10,000 gallons of untreated sewage leaked into the drainage ditch along Unionville Road.
Investigation determined that a faulty gasket in an air release valve was leaking and subsequently caused the wastewater discharge. The Maryland Department of the Environment was notified of the incident.
The Sanitary District immediately contacted Tyler Septic Services Co. and Bridges Septic and Sewer Drain, LLC, who arrived with pumper trucks to assist with cleanup of the discharge. The faulty valve was isolated to prevent further discharge of wastewater until the replacement valve was installed.
Retallack and Sons Inc. was contacted to assist with the replacement of the valve. Crews worked throughout the night to ensure that no further discharge of wastewater occurred and to replace the faulty valve. Once the cleanup was completed, lime was added to the area of the discharge.
The Talbot County Health Department Office of Environmental Health was contacted regarding the details of the discharge. A department representative made a site visit Thursday morning and confirmed that there was no detectable presence of sewage into the drainage network in the vicinity of the discharge.
Heavy rainfall was occurring at the time of the Health Department investigation and contributed to the dilution of any residual sewage.
The Health Department representative determined that there was no evidence that the sewage discharge had reached navigable waters of the state. Based on the timely response of the Sanitary District, and the fact that the discharge was recovered by the pumper trucks, the Office of Environmental Health determined that there was low to minimal impact to the public health.
If the public has any questions regarding the public health determination, they may contact Anne Morse, director of Environmental Health at 410-770-6880 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. or after hours by contacting the Talbot County Operations Center at 410-822-0095. The Operations Center will contact the Environmental Health specialist on call.
If the public has questions regarding the discharge or the corrective action that was taken, they may contact Ray Clarke, county engineer, at 410-770-8170.
