Law enforcement class graduates

Worcester County law enforcement officers who graduated in the 87th entrance-level law enforcement class of the Eastern Shore Criminal Justice Academy operated by Wor-Wic Community College in Salisbury are shown in the front row, from left, Connor Bauer and Rachael Northam of the Pocomoke City Police Department. In the back, from left, are Nolan Kilchenstein, Kevin Murillo, Ryan Osowiecki, Matthew Porada and Thomas Stoltzfus of the Ocean City Police Department.
SALISBURY — Twenty-five law enforcement officers from Wicomico, Worcester, Dorchester, Talbot and Caroline counties graduated in the 87th entrance-level class of the Eastern Shore Criminal Justice Academy operated by Wor-Wic Community College at the corner of U.S. Route 50 and Walston Switch Road in Salisbury.
Graduation exercises, which were held in the Roland E. Powell Convention Center in Ocean City, featured a commencement address by David Spencer, then chief of the Easton Police Department.
John C. Moses, director of criminal justice at Wor-Wic, Donald Rollyson Jr., assistant director of the ESCJA, and Rob Dell’Erba, ESCJA coordinator, presided at the ceremony. Awards of certification and excellence were presented by agency representatives. Scott Shubert of the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office was the class speaker.
In addition to Shubert, graduates included Gavin Bussard, Chase Meadows and Sammy Schroeder of the Salisbury Police Department, Nicholas Snead of the Delmar Police Department, Jerome Jones, Andrew Menning and Mallorie Whipps of the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office, Connor Bauer and Rachael Northam of the Pocomoke City Police Department, Nolan Kilchenstein, Kevin Murillo, Ryan Osowiecki, Matthew Porada and Thomas Stoltzfus of the Ocean City Police Department, Blair Barstar, Logan Daniels, Scott Finch Jr., Kyle Hardy and Mark Schinault of the Easton Police Department, Paul Casolaro Jr., Dylan Crannell and David Whipple of the Cambridge Police Department and Benjamin Mitzel and Demetrius Timmons of the Denton Police Department.
