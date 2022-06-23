CENTREVILLE — The Queen Anne’s County League of Women Voters will hold two candidate forums before the Primary Election on July 19. The first of the two forums is for the candidates for the three contested seats for County Commissioner on the Republican ballot. This forum will be held on Wednesday, June 29. The second forum, for contested candidates for the At-large seats on the Board of Education, will be held on Thursday, June 30. Both forums will take place in the Board of Education Room in the Board of Education Building on Chesterfield Avenue in Centreville from 6:30 to 8 p.m.
At the forums, which are free and open to the public, the candidates will introduce themselves and answer questions posed by the League and by the audience. For those unable to attend, the two forums may be viewed on QACTV.com or QAC.org/live.
At the June 29 forum, voters will have a chance to hear and question the Republican county commissioner candidates for Districts 1, 2 and 4 who hope to advance to the General Election on Nov. 8. The candidates are Jack Wilson, the incumbent, and Howard Dean for District 1; Stephen Wilson, the incumbent, and Patrick McLaughlin for District 2; and Chris Corchiarino, the incumbent, and Richard Nuzback for District 4.
The League only holds forums for contested positions where two or more of the contestants have agreed to participate. Thus there is no Primary forum involving two of the Republicans on the Primary ballot for County Commissioner, James Moran and Phil Dumenil, since they do not have an opponent for the July 19 Primary. Likewise, there will be no forum for the five Democrats running for county commissioner as they are unchallenged in the Democratic Primary.
There are four candidates for the Queen Anne’s County School Board’s one At-Large seat on the Primary Ballot. They are Richard Bewley, Alexis Capes, Jay Kenty, and Kent Laing. Unfortunately, Alexis Capes has a conflict and is unable to participate. The Primary on July 19 will determine which two of the four will face off in the General Election in November. (The two candidates for District 1 on the School Board will not be a choice presented on the Primary ballot, but will be on the ballot in November when the League will invite them to participate in a League forum.)
Additionally, the Kent County League of Women Voters in conjunction with the Mid-Shore League and the Queen Anne’s County League will hold back-to-back forums for state and federal candidates on Sunday, June 26. The forum for the Republican candidates for Maryland Senate District 36, Rick Bowers, Stephen Hershey and Heather Sinclair, will be from 1:30 to 3 p.m. The forum for Democratic candidates for the U.S. House of Representatives, District 1, David Harden and Heather Mizeur, will follow from 3:15 to 4:45 p.m. Both of these forums will take place in the Cadby Theatre at Chesapeake College.
It is the mission the League of Women Voters to help voters make informed choices when voting. To this end, the LWV holds candidate forums, meet and greets, and produces and distributes Voters Guides which contain information about each elected office, its duties and salary, and the positions of the candidates who are running for that office. The Voters Guide is distributed through local papers and libraries as well as local venues. All the information contained in the print version of the Voters Guide is also available on the internet at vote411.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.