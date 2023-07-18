EASTON — An estimated 15,000 gallons of untreated wastewater discharged from the Madison Avenue Pumping Station in St. Michaels on Sunday due to a sewer leak.
ENVIRONMENT
Leak discharges 15,000 gallons of sewage in St. Michaels
- NATALIE JONES
-
-
- 0
EASTON — An estimated 15,000 gallons of untreated wastewater discharged from the Madison Avenue Pumping Station in St. Michaels on Sunday due to a sewer leak.
The Talbot County Sanitary District was advised of the sewer leak at the pumping station, located adjacent to 101 Madison Avenue at the corner of Madison Avenue and St. Michaels Road, around 4:50 p.m. July 16.
The sewer leak resulted from high levels of wastewater entering the Madison Avenue Pump Station; however, the Talbot County Sanitary District was not alerted to the high-level conditions as the automatic dialing alarm system had been deactivated when the contractor completing work on the pump station accidentally cut the telephone line a couple of weeks ago.
After the telephone line was cut, a temporary ADAS was installed but was removed by the contractor on Friday, July 14. A temporary ADAS was installed on Monday morning, July 17. A new cellular ADAS has been ordered and is anticipated to be delivered this week.
Personnel from the Sanitary District and tanker trucks from Brummell & Sons and CHT Excavating began pumping the wastewater which had flowed into the neighboring backyard. The Madison Avenue Pump Station reported that an estimated 15,000 gallons of untreated wastewater discharged into the neighboring backyard, with approximately 6,000 gallons recovered by the tanker trucks from Brummell & Sons and CHT Excavating.
The pump station was put back into service at approximately 6 p.m. and the wastewater was removed from the neighboring property between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Due to nightfall, lime was spread on the ground Monday morning, July 17.
The spill was reported to the Maryland Department of the Environment at 8 p.m. and a five-day incident report is being completed.
After an inspection by Environmental Health, there was a potential that a small amount of the spilled wastewater entered the headwaters of an unnamed tributary that discharges to the Miles River. After further review with MDE, it has been determined that the spill had no impact on the water quality of the Miles River.
If the public has any questions regarding the public health determination, they may contact Dave Russ, program supervisor of Environmental Health, at 410-770-6880 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. If the public has questions regarding the discharge or the corrective action that was taken, contact Ray Clarke, county engineer, at 410-770-8170.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.