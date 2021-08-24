EASTON — Alice Lloyd, nutritionist, wants people to feel better — one food choice at a time. She has seen countless fad diets come and go. She wants to make sustainable upgrades in diets of her clients so they are yummier and healthful.
“I have a small baby practice called Nutritionally Styling With Alice, and I am a nutritional therapy practitioner. I am working on my master's in the science of nutrition and integrative health. I help people trade and upgrade their current way of eating. Food is medicine. It has the ability to heal us completely from the inside out,” said Lloyd.
The Industrial Revolution stuck our food in cans, froze it in bricks and shipped it to us from as far away as an airplane could go, she said. Eating locally, and seasonally grown food has eluded us in our ever increasing attempts at efficiency. We buy bags of carrots flown in from South America, and we eat while driving.
Lloyd is a funny, spunky woman who has thought about food a lot. It is not about losing weight, it is about being healthy and staying healthy. Part of that journey is eating nutrient-dense food and eating within your own biome, which is a naturally occurring collection of flora and fauna.
“We are not getting any nutrient-dense properties from carrots flown in from Guatemala. Those carrots are super healthy for the people who live in Guatemala. I just eat food that is grown in our area seasonally. So the carrots I feed my family are from Cleo at Cottingham Farms.When she grows them, you can taste the difference. Her carrot compared to the baby organic carrots in a bag at Aldi that are $1.69, we can’t eat them anymore because we know what a real carrot tastes like,” said Lloyd.
She argues that nutrient dense food occurs when we eat locally and organically. Most of the nutrients are lost when foods that have traveled too far from their dirt. She mentioned honey and kombucha being grown in our area as being especially good for us. The French call it terroir.
“You want to eat the honey from where you live because it has flora in it — the pollen of your area. So you are eating your environment. The same for kombucha,” she said.
She is eating tomatoes now because it is tomato season, and they are juicy and vibrant compared to eating them in December when they are dry and flavorless.
She believes the same is true of protein grown locally. Who knows where the beef came from in that fast food burger? Brazil? She finds her meat from local providers.
The other big criteria for the food as medicine paradigm is eating organic. Pesticides and herbicides make the food less nutrient dense. So you have to eat more of it to give your body the nutrients it craves.
Lloyd is taking organic chemistry with great curiosity. How are the little pieces inside us interacting, moving and thriving? She thinks about cell walls and tissues deep inside the human body.
Not only does Lloyd focus on where the food is coming from, she also takes great care in preparing it.
“I have a strict rule in our house that no canola oil is to enter it. It has synthetic ingredients that our bodies don’t recognize. It has no health properties, and our bodies don’t know what to do with it. Instead I use coconut oil and avocado oil which have healthy fats. Our bodies are made of lipids, carbohydrates and proteins. They are the only three things that we get nutrients from,” she said.
Lloyd is a long term veteran of the restaurant industry. Her husband, Jordan, is a master chef, and they used to run Easton’s The Bartlett Pear Inn together. She still runs the inn and he is currently the executive chef at Wylder in Tilghman. This restaurant lifestyle has grueling hours, and she was tired all the time, and had gotten fed up. Lloyd wanted to be at her peak performance but was unable to stay energized, and is also a mother of two kids and needed things to be more practical.
“It takes a long time to convince a child that this (eating better) will make you feel better. How do you want to feel? They always go to I want to feel good. I want to have better performance. Don’t you want to feel great? It is hard though; it's such a mental game,” she said.
She has two children. Gigi is 15 and Oliver 13.
There are thousands of books and websites on nutrition. Where does the average person start? Lloyd started doing the paleo diet of protein and veggies and lost weight really quickly, but she found it unsustainable when going out to eat.
“It’s not really about dieting. It’s about a lifestyle that is consistent and makes you feel good all the time. It’s about reworking your mindset to be satisfied with what puts you at peak performance,” she said.
Lloyd got a lot of her thinking from the Weston A. Price Foundation. This group was started by a dentist who traveled all over the world, and noticed that indigenous people who ate locally had much healthier teeth. When processed foods were introduced, their dental health declined.
She endorses shopping at farmers markets.
"For beginners, I recommend going to your local farmers market. Trade off between Easton and St. Michaels farmers markets. Start to think about what you could make from what you see. You can buy greens, honey and kombucha – look at the prices. It's insanely inexpensive to buy local produce and you can cover all the food groups there,” she said.
Lloyd likes easy, healthy solutions she can feed her family. It can be as easy as one protein and two vegetables. “I really don’t want eating healthy to be a stressful thing. Little things make a big difference,” she said.
