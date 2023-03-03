EASTON — According to a USA Swimming News article titled “Black History Month: African American Swimmers — Why the Disparity?” by Dr. Phillip Whitten, Black children at every age are the victims of drowning far more than white children.
Whitten said that among young people ages 5 to 19, Black people drown in pools at a rate 5.5 times that of whites. When all age groups and venues are combined, he says the ratio is 3.2 to one. That means that for every 100 white kids who drown, 320 Black kids drown.
Whitten said the disparity doesn’t come from a lack of natural swimming abilities — a false narrative that has permeated our culture.
Whitten said the disparity comes from a historic lack of swimming accessibility for Black Americans, dating back to a South Carolina law from 1822 that made swimming illegal for any free, foreign Black seamen.
This law was passed because enslaved people learned they could swim to freedom by crossing a harbor, for example. More southern states followed, passing similar laws.
Privatized pools denying access to Black people followed suit and skirted around rights secured by the Civil Rights Act of 1964 for Black people to have swimming facilities access.
Whitten said a false narrative came about that Black people couldn’t or didn’t want to swim.
“As swimming continued to gain popularity within the white community and Black (people) were kept from the sport, it became labeled as a white activity,” said Maria Burzillo in her article, "The Truth Behind African Americans and Swimming."
Burzillo said fear and a lack of role models historically have played critical roles in the decline of Black people swimming.
Swimming access on the Mid-Shore
Now that narrative is changing as more people address their apprehension toward water by enrolling in swimming lessons at any age with instructors like Three Fish Aquatics Founder Sherye Nickerson of Easton.
And today, role models include the trailblazing members of Howard University men’s swimming and diving team, who recently won their first championship in 34 years. These role models also include the Black women who take part in Nickerson’s classes.
“This group of women is especially rewarding because even though some have known each other through the Cambridge Alumnae Chapter of the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, you wouldn't know who was a sorority member and who wasn't today,” said Nickerson. “They all became family over the last couple of months. They cheered each other on, they cried, prayed and celebrated each milestone, whether it was submerging under water the first time or completing the water competency test. Every student in this group had a goal whether it was to jump off a cliff in Jamaica, do a treasure dive with the grandkids, or to enjoy a low impact workout for the health benefits."
Nickerson said she is proud of them and loves how they continue to encourage each other in and out of the pool.
Tara Newman-Bell of Easton is the IS&T director of Enterprise Integration with the University of Maryland Medical System, and she is enrolled in Nickerson’s swim class because she had no swimming experience.
She said learning to swim has long been on her "bucket list."
“I grew tired of just sitting on the sideline watching my husband, daughter and grandchildren swimming and having fun in the pool,” said Newman-Bell. “After seeing posts from a couple of my sorority sisters sharing their excitement, I decided to sign up.”
Newman-Bell said the biggest challenge taking the class was gaining the courage needed to sign up.
“Once there, the particular skill I found to be the hardest challenge was rolling over,” she said. “However, through practice and Sherye's instruction on the ‘how,’ I got it."
Newman-Bell said she hopes her experience will encourage others, particularly people of color, to learn how to swim.
“As of my first class in November of 2022, I had never in 50+ years submerged my head in water,” said Newman-Bell. “However, after two, six-week sessions with Sherye, and through patient and supportive instruction, I can now swim. I'm comfortable in and around the pool.”
Retired educator and Caroline County Board of Education member Michele Wayman of Hillsboro said she grew up not allowed to go in the water.
“My swimming ability was zero,” said Wayman. “I took a water exercise class and would not go in the deep end, even though everyone was required to wear a safety belt that kept us upright. I've wanted to swim for a long time, and this water exercise class rekindled my desire to learn to swim.”
Wayman said one of her goals in learning to swim is to feel safe and enjoy being in the pool, especially with her grandchildren, who all swim very well.
She said the biggest challenge is learning to become comfortable with her face in the water.
“I can do it, but I have not conquered that fear,” she said.
Her most rewarding experience is floating on her back and being able to turn over on her back from a face down position.
“Sherye has been the most calm, encouraging and positive swim teacher that I know,” said Wayman. “She always tells me, ‘It's gonna happen! Just don't give up.’ I trust her, even though I still have fears to overcome.”
Retired Talbot County educator Vickie Wilson of Easton recently completed Nickerson’s adult beginner’s swimming class. She enrolled in the class because she wanted to be able to safely enjoy the water. Wilson had taken a mandatory swimming class in college but never got back in the water to use those skills.
She said the biggest challenge of the class was jumping into water over her head.
“I still have to take a few deep breaths beforehand and remind myself of Sherye saying, 'You have the skills, think about what you have already learned.'”
Wilson said the most rewarding experience in the class was gaining the ability to swim freestyle and said her mother, who passed away eight years ago at age 92, would be most proud of her swimming accomplishments.
“If I can take these lessons beginning at age 64, anyone can do it,” said Wilson. “I grew up in a family with parents saying, ‘don't go near the water.’ But we need to go near the water, take the lessons to have fun, and be able to save our lives if ever in danger."
Wilson’s goals include future enrollment in one of Nickerson’s Adult Workout and Stroke Improvement classes.
Marcia Potter is also from Easton. She has worked more than 36 years on or around the water. She serves as head of the pollution source assessment section for Maryland’s Department of the Environment, where she oversees the shoreline survey program. She didn’t learn to swim until four years ago, when she took a class with Nickerson at the Easton YMCA.
Potter said she had a deep fear of the water and learned to feel comfortable in open waters aboard a 22-foot Boston Whaler, where she learned how to read the water and the winds, and to navigate the Chesapeake Bay’s waters while feeling more confident aboard a boat.
“Shoreline survey means going door to door to waterfront homes to inspect septic systems to make sure sewage is not allowed to get overboard to adversely impact shellfish harvesting waters,” said Potter. “I was doing aquaculture sampling on these shaky piers that jutted out 100 feet from the shoreline and stepping over wide gaps where missing planks gave way to water. I needed to face my fear.”
Potter said the most rewarding aspect of learning to swim was overcoming her fear of the water.
“I am so blessed that Sherye was assigned to be my instructor,” said Potter. “She has a way of extending grace and pushing students at the same time."
Marcia Potter’s experience learning to swim was the force behind encouraging her daughter Danielle Williams to take the class. Williams is currently enrolled in Nickerson’s swim class with her cousin, Kendall Williams-Wilkerson. Williams said she took swimming lessons for a short time while she was a child and enrolled in the class to feel more comfortable in the water and enjoy exercising in the water.
She said getting her breathing down to a manageable rhythm and finding a good pace were challenges to overcome while building endurance. Williams was rewarded in overcoming these challenges when she achieved swimming 1,650 yards, or a pool mile, during her class.
“If you want to learn how to swim, deciding to do it is the first step,” said Williams. “Step two is meeting us at the pool.”
Nickerson is a U.S. Masters-Certified Swimming Coach and Adult Learn-to-Swim Instructor, among other impressive credentials. She has been a competitive swimmer and triathlete for 25 years and has been teaching swim lessons since 2014.
Nickerson believes everyone should have a chance to learn how to be safe, confident, and enjoy the sport of swimming no matter their race, age, or abilities, and teaches lessons year-round with children as young as 6 months old.
Most adult group classes are in the evening or Saturday afternoons at Club One in Chester, with new sessions starting every seven weeks, and dates announced by email. Private lessons are also available in Easton.
Individuals interested in signing up for lessons or to be notified of upcoming classes can email Nickerson at swim@threefishaquatics.com. You can also follow Three Fish Aquatics LLC on Facebook or find more information at www.threefishaquatics.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.