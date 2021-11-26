As the year draws to a close and the winter holidays approach, it's important to keep in mind these principles with respect to state parks:
Be considerate of other visitors
In response to the pandemic, parks across the country have seen an influx of visitors, including many first-time visitors. When parks are more crowded, it's especially important to consider how others enjoy or want to enjoy the park.
Keep pets in check
Make sure your pets are on a leash, and that you remember to pick up pet waste. This is required within Maryland state parks, with a 6 foot physical lead required on all dogs, for a variety of reasons. The most important of these reasons is while personal dogs may be well-behaved under voice command, other animals, including wild animals, may not be, and a leash helps prevent unsupervised interactions.
Follow trail courtesy guidelines
While many people enjoy listening to music while hiking, other hikers may not. It's advisable to make use of earbuds or headphones while on the trail if you'd like to listen to music. For your own safety, you may want to be sure volume remains at a reasonable level, so that you can hear if someone approaches from behind on the trail and desires to pass.
Passing others on the trail has some general guidelines long utilized by hikers, bikers, and horseback riders in order to minimize disruptions. Hikers headed downhill typically yield to those going uphill, and hikers and bikers both yield to horses and other pack animals. When animals pass you on the trail, move off the trail to the downhill side, and speak quietly to avoid spooking horses. Bikers should yield to hikers as well. To avoid startling your fellow trail users, always announce your presence before attempting to pass.
Consider your visit
Many people come to the park to feel alone in nature. If this is your preference, try to keep your group small, and avoid hiking on holidays and in busier seasons, when many people come to the park to enjoy its natural resources.
To learn more about this Leave No Trace principle, including how this applies to camping, or to review LNT principles for the end of the year, please visit lnt.org/why/7-principles.
