Pictured, Saturday, March 26, at the American Legion Family Picnic, held at the Talbot County Ag Center in Easton, organizers and participants, back row from left: AL 2nd Vice Detachment of MD Joe Lohman; AL Eastern Shore Region Commander Ruth Higgins; AL Past Department Commander, Alternate NEC Melvin Smullen; North Eastern Shore President American Legion Auxiliary Cyndie McMullen, Detachment of MD Commander Mark Fayer, Sr. and Chief Sea Cadet Petty Officer of MD SSBN 738 Division Caroline Phillips. Front row from left: Sea Cadet Hayden Burdette; Sea Cadet Taylor Adkins; American Heritage Girls Centreville Unit Finnley Roberts, age 9, and Avery Brown, age 8.
Centreville American Legion Jeff Davis Post 18 American Legion Riders gather March 26, during the Legion’s family picnic held at the Talbot County Ag Center in Easton. From left: John “G-Man” White, Director Ken “Radar” Huddleston, Joseph “Rocky” Cranford, Donna “Madonna” Cranford, Gene “Eazy” Whitaker, Don Nicholson, and Kevin “Pop Pop” Morgan. The group raises funds for the annual Maryland Gold Star Legacy Run motorcycle ride across Maryland, now in its seventh year supporting military families who have lost members serving the nation.
Members of the Maryland National Guard provide free COVID booster shots March 26 at the Talbot County Ag Center as part of Governor Larry Hogan’s “GoVAX” initiative to vaccinate all Marylanders and help end the pandemic. They were on site during the American Legion’s Family Picnic held that day.
Photo by DOUG BISHOP
Photo by DOUG BISHOP
EASTON — Gathering multiple units from across the Mid-Shore, the Eastern Shore American Legion Detachment hosted its annual Family Picnic Day at the Talbot County Ag Center in Easton on March 26.
The event had live music, food and fun for all families. It also included a chili cook off and National Guard immunization clinic, along with door prizes, and information about American Legion charities, and services they provide to the communities in which they are located.
One of the larger charities promoted at this year’s picnic, was the American Legion Riders’ (a motorcycle club) Gold Star Legacy Run, which is scheduled to take place June 10 — 12. This year is the seventh annual ride across the state of Maryland to raise funds and bring awareness to the American Legion Legacy Scholarship Foundation.
The scholarship fund provides help to children of soldiers killed since 9/11 and children of veterans who have suffered a 50% or greater disability while serving on active duty. The goal is to top last years funds of $65,000. Since the Maryland ride began six years ago the American Legion Riders have raised more than $260,000 for the foundation.
Meeting points for this year’s ride are available to any motorcycle riders who want to participate. Donations can be made different ways, via participating in the ride at a cost of $50 per participant, through a donation to the Legacy Scholarship Fund, as a sponsor of the Gold Star Legacy Run with a $100 donation, or by purchasing a Gold Star Challenge Coin.
For more details, contact the American Legion Riders leader at the Legion closest to your home. Those Legion’s with ALR chapters in the Mid-Shore area are Jeff Davis Post 18 in Centreville, Benedict A Andrew Post 296 in Queenstown, and Sgt. Preston Ashley Post 228 in Rock Hall.
