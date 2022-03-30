ANNAPOLIS — Legislation proposing an increase to the salaries of the Caroline County Sheriff and State’s Attorney is successfully moving forward in the General Assembly following crossover day on Monday, March 21.
Senate Bill 341 and House Bill 620 — two bills proposing an increase to the salaries of the county sheriff and state’s attorney — both passed in their original chambers and crossed over to the opposite chamber well before the legislature’s crossover day on March 21.
On crossover day, each chamber sends the bills it intends to pass favorably to the opposite chamber for readings and committee hearings. However, bills that don’t make it into the opposite chamber before this date are subject to referral to the Rules Committees, adding another hurdle to a bill’s journey to become law.
The bills, which were sponsored by the Caroline County Senators — Sen. Addie Eckardt, R-37 and Sen. Steve Hershey, R-36-Upper Shore, along with Del. Jeff Ghrist, R-36-Caroline and Del. Jay Jacobs, R-36-Kent, propose a 5% increase in salaries for the two elected county positions. The legislation was also supported by the Caroline County Commissioners.
The bills propose that the Caroline County Sheriff receive an annual salary equal to 85% of the annual salary of the Caroline County State’s Attorney, and that the Caroline State’s Attorney receive a salary equal to 85% of a District Court judge’s salary.
According to the Senate bill’s fiscal and policy note, the salary for a District Court judge is $161,333 as of fiscal 2022.
The current salary of the Caroline State’s Attorney is $129,066, and the sheriff’s current salary is $103,253.
The Maryland Constitution prohibits the salary or compensation of any public official from being increased or diminished during that individual’s term, unless their full term is fixed by law to last more than four years.
The Senate version of the bill passed its third reading with a vote of 47-0 on Feb. 18 before being referred to the House’s Environment and Transportation committee.
The House version of the bill passed its third reading with a vote of 128-5 on March 9 before being referred to the Senate’s Judicial Proceedings committee.
If both versions are passed through both chambers, the law would go into effect on Oct. 1, 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.