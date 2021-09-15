EASTON — Following the Talbot County Council’s 3-2 vote to relocate the Talbot Boys statue to a private Civil War park in Virginia, a letter from the foundation poised to accept the Confederate monument has raised questions among the statue’s supporters.
Less than 24 hours after the vote to move the monument, The Star Democrat obtained a copy of an electronic letter from the Shenandoah Valley Battlefields Foundation (SVBF) that was addressed to Talbot County Council member Frank Divilio. The letter was emailed to Divilio and the four other council members just before 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 14 — only a few hours before the introduction of his administrative resolution to relocate the statue.
Divilio’s resolution proposed relocating the Talbot Boys statue from the county courthouse lawn to the Cross Keys Battlefield, a private park in Harrisonburg, Virginia. The park is under the jurisdiction of the Shenandoah Valley Battlefields Foundation — a nonprofit organization dedicated to preserving the region’s Civil War battlefields and other historic sites.
Council vice president Pete Lesher and council member Corey Pack both voted to pass Divilio’s resolution and expressed their support of Divilio’s change of heart. Council president Chuck Callahan and councilwoman Laura Price voted against the measure, arguing that the public needed to have the opportunity to comment on the relocation.
In the letter, SVBF chief executive officer Keven Walker wrote that the foundation had become aware of local efforts to keep the Talbot Boys monument in its current location on the courthouse lawn. According to the foundation’s monument policy, the preferred long-term treatment of monuments is for them to remain where they were originally placed.
“No part of our response to your previous inquiry should be construed to supersede our position that, whenever possible, monuments remain unmolested in their original location,” Walker wrote.
It’s not clear what Divilio specifically asked for in his inquiry to the foundation.
Walker wrote that the SVBF “supports local efforts to preserve the monument in place” and emphasized that if the Confederate monument was removed, the foundation would request an attempt to re-erect the statue in Talbot County.
However, Walker also wrote that if it became evident that the Talbot Boys monument could not remain safely in Talbot County, the foundation is “committed” to their offer to become its permanent steward according to terms explained in a letter sent to Divilio on Sept. 3.
The SVBF monument policy states that instead of taking down Confederate monuments, additional monuments should be added at historically appropriate sites. Existing monuments should be kept intact, but can benefit from signage providing context, according to the foundation.
“Our history sometimes involves terrible judgment and shocking inhumanity to our fellow humans, but that history should not be hidden,” the policy reads. “Instead, we should learn from our flaws, recognize our progress, and acknowledge that still more progress must and will come.”
Those in support of keeping the Talbot Boys statue in the county expressed their disapproval with Divilio, Lesher and Pack during the public comment portion of the council meeting and on social media.
“Frank, you are the biggest disappointment to our county, and thanks to you, Corey and Pete, our county will forever be divided,” said Michelle Ewing in her public comment.
Local Facebook pages “Build Union Talbot Boys” and “Save the Talbot Boys” also shared a copy of the letter with followers, eliciting dismayed comments from supporters.
The Talbot Boys monument has been located on the county courthouse lawn in Easton since 1916. According to Divilio’s approved resolution, the statue will be moved as soon as practicable. Any costs associated with moving the statue will be paid from private funds, not from any Talbot County funds, taxpayer money or funds provided by the SVBF.
The 3-2 vote to remove the Talbot Boys from the courthouse lawn in Easton was a victory for activists who have been pressing for the Confederate monument’s exit from public property.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.