ANNAPOLIS — Last week, officials from counties across the state of Maryland journeyed to Annapolis to testify before the Senate Budget and Tax Committee in support of SB 726 and virtually testified in support of HB 1187. These bills would fully restore highway user revenues to local governments.
Restoring local Highway User Revenues has been a Maryland Association of Counties priority since the state slashed the local share during the recession-driven budgets of about 12 years ago. The former share of $555 million was drastically cut back by about 90%. While the 2018 legislative session offered a small step forward as part of a five-year funding boost, the cumulative share for local governments still trails far behind what they used to receive.
Representing Caroline County during the hearing, Commissioner Wilbur Levengood said the county recognizes that “retention and recruitment have seen the negative consequences of these cuts and many projects have been put on the back burner.”
Similarly, representatives from other counties across the state, shared the same concerns. “Without these funds, the county has had to divert money from other critical projects to maintain local roads,” said a spokesperson of Carroll County.
“There are no new funds at play here only the correcting of allocations,” said Laura Price, MACo president.
Currently, the local share is around $200 million through fiscal 2023 — and only $56 million across 23 counties. A “cliff effect” looms once that five-year funding level expires in FY 2024. With the compounding factors of a 2013 expansion of transportation revenues and additional funds recently allocated exclusively for state projects, local governments have fallen even further behind on funding owed – and desperately needed – to maintain Maryland’s roads and keep residents safe, local government representatives testified.
“Give us our money back. Thank you,” Levengood told the commission.
