EASTON — The LGBTQ Victory Fund — a national political group focused on electing gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender candidates — has endorsed Heather Mizeur’s 2022 bid for Congress.
Mizeur is running in the Democratic primary to take on U.S. Rep. Andy Harris, R-Md.-1st, in next year’s mid-term elections.
Maryland’s First Congressional District includes the Eastern Shores and areas near Baltimore.
Mizeur is a former state lawmaker who made a progressive bid for governor in 2014. “LGBTQ Victory Fund is so proud to endorse Heather Mizeur, a long-time champion for our community,” said Annise Parker, president and CEO of the Washington-based LGBTQ Victory Fund. “She took courageous stands for equality time and time again as a member of the state legislature, and we know she’ll do the same in Congress.”
Mizeur is in a Democratic primary field that also includes Mia Mason, Dave Harden and Jennifer Pingley.
Harris — a conservative backer of former president Donald Trump — defeated Mason in the 2020 election.
Mizeur has also been endorsed by former Eastern Shore congressman Wayne Gilchrest, U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., and U.S. Reps. Jamie Raskin and Anthony Brown — both Maryland Democrats.
