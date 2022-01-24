The Frederick News-Post
FREDERICK, Md. (AP) — Kris Fair was just closing up for the night when he heard the knock.
It was August, barely a week since The Frederick Center had moved into its new space on West Patrick Street — a red brick building with huge windows and two LGBTQ+ Pride flags fluttering from the roof. Fair, the center’s executive director, ran down the stairs and unlocked the front door, but by the time he poked his head out, the person who had knocked was already halfway down the street. He was clutching a basket.
“Hey, Kris here,” Fair remembers calling out. “Do you need something?”
Immediately, Fair said, the man burst into tears.
The man had just become homeless, he told Fair. He was gay; his husband had left him and taken everything.
He had been wandering around the area, not knowing what to do, when he saw the rainbow flag on the center’s sign. Maybe they could help him, he had thought.
So, Fair brought the man inside and gave him some food. They talked about his living situation and got him some housing resources and a bus pass. Fair gave him a bunch of masks, too.
“When he left, food in hand and bus pass in hand and masks in hand,” Fair said, “that really kind of solidified it for me that this need is much more critical than I think we even imagined in the last 10 years.”
The Frederick Center has been serving and advocating for Frederick’s LGBTQ+ community and its allies since it started in 2012. But until two months ago, when the nonprofit officially opened its West Patrick Street location, it didn’t have a facility to call its own. Instead, before the pandemic pushed its support groups and other programming online, it mainly operated out of local churches.
The organization is so grateful to these religious institutions — including the Evangelical Reformed United Church of Christ and Grace United Church of Christ — for lending it space before it had its own, Fair said. But in the short time its West Patrick Street office has been open, it has become a place where LGBTQ+ people can gather to feel a sense of community, affirmation and belonging.
The Frederick Center is holding off on hosting large-scale events at its new location until the pandemic subsides, but students have already been coming by after school to study and hang out. People stop in to check out the building’s queer library, play some video games or just to talk. A few kids have started taking their teletherapy sessions at the center, where they feel more free to talk about their identity than they do at home.
When it’s safe to do so, the center plans to start hosting in-person support groups at the building instead of virtually. But in the meantime, Glorie Cassutto, program director at The Frederick Center, wants LGBTQ+ community members to know that they and Kris are there for them.
“It is our No. 1 priority to serve our community in every single way that we can,” Cassutto said. “We are here if you have suggestions, questions, concerns, need someone to talk to, if you need support because a family member is coming out, if you need support because you are a family member who is coming out.”
“We’re here,” they continued, “and we want to listen and we want to help very dearly.”
POWER OF AFFIRMATION
There are flags everywhere inside The Frederick Center. They hang like curtains on the wall of the main meeting area and are free for the taking in little white cups on the mantle of the lobby’s fireplace.
The well-known Philadelphia Pride Flag — with brown and black stripes painted above the fabric’s rainbow to symbolize inclusivity — has a prominent place behind the TV in the library/game room. But flags representing the pansexual, bisexual, lesbian, transgender and asexual communities can be spotted around the center, too.
Ultimately, Cassutto said it’s their goal for every group within the LGBTQ+ community to see themselves represented in the center’s programming. They want to start up a support group specifically for bisexual and pansexual folks — two identities that are often overlooked in the broader LGBTQ+ community. Right now, they’re also working to create a newsletter for the parents of queer children to help them better connect with their kids.
“They want to connect with their kids. And it’s hard for them to connect with their kids when they don’t understand their queerness,” Cassutto said. “I’m hoping this newsletter can have topics of conversation, questions, important terms and definitions, pronoun explanations, helpful books and articles, etc., so that we can help improve family relationships.”
Warm sunlight floods just about every room in the new center. Cassutto and Fair keep a fridge stocked with food and snacks in case someone shows up who hasn’t eaten yet that day or is hungry. In the lobby, artwork by local queer artists — some of whom attend Cassutto’s alma mater, Hood College — hang on the walls.
The Frederick Center identified the need for such a facility in its strategic plan about three years ago, Fair said. Members of the organization wanted a “universal safe haven for LGBTQ+ people,” he said — somewhere that could meet the needs of community members, whether it be resources, support or just an ear to bend.
Though kids have been flocking to the center, Fair stressed that it’s also an important place for adults. Older members of the community can struggle with feelings of isolation, too, especially those who come out later in life. And being in a space with others who share your life experiences can be enormously helpful, Fair said.
“The data is clear,” he said. “If you have representation around you, thoughts of suicidal ideation decreases massively, attempted suicide decreases massively, smoking, drinking, at risk sexual behavior, sex work — all of these at-risk behaviors decline substantially simply by providing a space where the individual feels that they are truly affirmed.”
‘REFLECTING BACK’
Cassutto and Fair sometimes think about what having a space like The Frederick Center would have meant to them when they were growing up in Frederick County.
Brunswick High School had a Gay-Straight-Alliance when Cassutto was there, but they wish The Frederick Center had existed back then, too. Their “poor queer little self” needed some support, they said with a laugh.
When Fair was attending Linganore High School, though, he only knew of one openly gay student. And that student was bullied relentlessly, Fair remembers. It was almost as if he was made into a “symbol of what would happen to you if you came out,” he said.
Though many of his former classmates are now openly queer, their experience growing up in Frederick County was one of isolation, Fair said. In high school, he lived in terror that somebody would find out his identity. If that had happened, he said, real, physical harm could have come to him.
He wonders if things would have been different if there had been a place like The Frederick Center that would have provided public affirmation for LGBTQ+ young people, a place that conveyed, “It’s cool. It’s OK” to be who you are.
“I do know that there were a lot of queer kids at Linganore High School who all were terrified to come out of the closet,” Fair said. “Had they realized there were other queer kids in Frederick, they might have felt more empowered and thus would have created a community of support and safety for each other.”
The Frederick Center had its grand opening in November. The celebration lasted for hours, Fair said, and when it was finally winding down, he looked around and realized — the only people still there were teenagers. There were “piles” of them everywhere, he recalled with a laugh.
He sat down on a couch and listened to them for a while. It hit him that he would have never imagined having the sorts of conversations in public they were having when he was a kid. They were talking and laughing about being queer and queer culture, and they were doing it without shame.
Sometimes, a group of teenagers will talk to him about institutional biases they have identified in their education experiences or communities that he never would have noticed at their age. Back then, he was just worried about surviving.
“Reflecting back, I cannot believe how far we’ve come,” he said. “Then I also take a deep breath and go, ‘Oh my god, we have so much further to go.’ “
