ROCK HALL — The Kent County Library in Rock Hall likely needs to move out of its recent location at 5746 N. Main St., said Kent County Library Executive Director Arnessa Dowell. In her educational tour to the three libraries in Kent County recently, she addressed a small group of concerned residents in Rock Hall, fielding all of their questions concerning the property.
One of the many problems, she said, is the cost to fix up the building on Main Street, a concern discovered after receiving a feasibility report back in September.
“We can’t renovate a 100-year-old building they told us. You don’t know what you’ll get when you tear down those walls,” Dowell said.
Renovating is unlikely. Starting from scratch is not an option either. To build a new building, Dowell said, would cost between $1.5 million to $2 million, and that’s for only 3,500 square feet.
“Where we are is unfortunate. I really hoped we’d be in a different place,” Dowell said.
The library was once housed at the Rock Hall municipal building. Then that structure was abandoned during COVID-19 closures. The building remained closed due to infrastructure damage to the roof and other sections, and so the library relocated into the space on Main Street.
At the time, Dowell stated the move provided an “opportunity to look for a bigger space to better fit the community needs.”
But things have changed, and for a year now, library officials have been scouting for a new location.
“We had really great intentions for this site. Parking wasn’t the best, but walkable. It had a ramp outside. We really thought this place would work,” Dowell said.
Dowell has not had an easy job dealing with changes in the library after the pandemic closures. She was hired to take over the position as library director on Jan. 1, 2021, previously serving in Grand Forks, North Dakota, as the information service director at the library there.
She took over the libraries in Kent County at a transition stage, and described the challenges in a frank and conversational way, expressing her commitment to work hard to restore the library.
To establish a library that accommodates all of Rock Hall’s needs, she noted, the challenges ahead are many. Money and the amount of time it takes to get those funds seems to be the major issues.
Dowell indicated that capital grant money available is typically $7.5 million for the entire state.
“It is by no means generous, although we’re proud of the program,” she said.
Dowell said, with so many libraries competing, getting funding is an uncertain process and that $7.5 million was not enough for the whole state.
There are also other problems on top of financial uncertainty.
Dowell said the libraries are low in staffing, having lost many staff members during the summer.
An affordable building, even if magically discovered, would have to fulfill specific demands other buildings do not require. The parking situation at the current location doesn’t invite people, she said. A future site needs to be on a main road, in the town and not tucked away in a corner.
“What we need is a big, open space building,” Dowell said.
Everyone in attendance seemed to agree the ideal location was the Hairnet building at 21258 Rock Hall Avenue.
Dowell said, “It’s a great building. I see a vision for it.” She said that property has a barn to store a bus or even a boat. It has an upstairs which would have to be handicap accessible. The downstairs would also need to be retrofitted, meaning walls would have to be added on.
“The sale price is $399,000, but then probably we’d have to put half a million into it to make it into a library,” Dowell said.
Because of these many issues, the future location for the Rock Hall library is uncertain. She told those in attendance that one of her board members serves as her “boots on the ground” in Rock Hall and has been very instrumental in the property search. She will continue the hunt for a suitable location.
“I wish I had a magic wand I could wave,” Dowell said.
Even if everything goes right, she stated, if the money was there, a new building would not be ready for another year or two.
“I think the quickest thing to do would be to rent something to be honest,” she said. “I wish it was more promising.”
A few concerned members of the community were in attendance.
One person said that in Rock Hall, property is “hot,” but few sellers would be willing to wait for federal funding to come in.
Another member suggested a library had a better chance for an “easy sell” as opposed to other businesses.
Both community members agreed that since the library moved from the municipal building, the number of programs have decreased dramatically.
“We just want our library back,” said a concerned resident.
The Rock Hall location has been at the forefront of their latest meetings, Dowell said. She promised those in attendance she’s hard at work restoring things.
