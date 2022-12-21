DENTON — The Caroline County Public Library will begin renovations of the first floor of its Central Branch on Jan. 3. Books are being boxed up at the Denton location; walls will be moved, and old carpets will be replaced. New life and repurposed spaces will bring the library more up to date and geared to serve the people who visit. To expedite the construction and for safety reasons, the first floor will be closed to the public until roughly September.


