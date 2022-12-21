DENTON — The Caroline County Public Library will begin renovations of the first floor of its Central Branch on Jan. 3. Books are being boxed up at the Denton location; walls will be moved, and old carpets will be replaced. New life and repurposed spaces will bring the library more up to date and geared to serve the people who visit. To expedite the construction and for safety reasons, the first floor will be closed to the public until roughly September.
“We are busy packing up books and materials. The children’s section is pretty much boxed up. We have rented conditioned storage space to store the books. We are creating temporary workspace for our staff in the upstairs small meeting room,” said Debby Bennett, the library’s executive director. “Our maker’s space staff will spending a lot of time at our Federalsburg branch.
“My staff has a really good system of boxing up the books and DVDs. You want to have a system because when you can come back and put it on the shelves, it will make it easier.”
Bennett spoke of creating a mini library upstairs where people can go to have reference questions answered and use computers.
While the first floor is closed, limited services will be available on the second floor in the large meeting room and hallway. Public computers, a limited book and DVD collection for all ages, current issues of newspapers and magazines, laptops and hotspots to borrow, and some seating for those needing to sit to study or use the library’s Wi-Fi will be available.
During this time staff will be available to assist customers, including placing holds on materials from other libraries while local materials are in storage.
During the renovation process, operating hours at the Central Branch will change from noon to 8 p.m. Thursdays to 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. In effort to increase availability of services, both Federalsburg and Greensboro locations will open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Fridays in addition to their normally scheduled hours. Those changes are also effective Jan. 3.
The Central Library was built in 1971 and was last significantly improved in 1995 along with a 4,547 square foot addition, according to the library website. The first floor contains the majority of the main library services for residents.
This project will replace heat pump units at the end of their useful life, improve lighting, upgrade the emergency fire alarm system, enhance electrical capacity for increased technology, provide a highly requested family bathroom adjacent to the children’s areas, increase seating capacity, improve sight lines, create improved quiet areas, and bring the library into compliance with American Disability Act requirements, according to the library website.
“We will have a new children’s librarians service desk and a new public service desk that will be more accessible for people to either check out materials or ask a reference question,” Bennett said. “We will have better lighting. It will be brighter. It will be more people centric. They aren’t just coming to check something out. They are coming to spend time in the library. And the family bathroom is going to be a highlight for anybody with small children.”
Renovations are being funded by a Maryland State Library Capital Grant with the Library Board of Trustees providing the local match with funds donated to the Library from John Hargreaves, one of the library’s founders back in 1961.
“When he passed, he left a lot of money including the library with no strings attached. So, the board decided since it was more substantial than our usual donations to commit it to the capital project,” said Bennett. She explained that by using Hargreaves’ bequest, the Board didn’t have to ask the county to do a local match.
This capital support allowed the library to apply to the state for the other 79% percent of the project. There are lots of libraries looking for support in the state.
Maryland State Library oversees a state capital grant program that provides $7.5 million annually for the renovation, expansion, and construction of public library facilities.
“Since the program was implemented in 2008, capital grants have been awarded to 23 of the State’s 24 library systems to improve one or more of their library buildings, and the $67,325,000 authorized by the General Assembly has generated an estimated $360,000,000 in local matching funds, nearly six times the amount of the State’s investment in public libraries,” according to the Maryland State Library website.
“Not everybody gets what they want. So, the fact that we got what we asked for is great,” Bennett said. “I have applied for fiscal year 2024 for our phase two to replace the slate on our roof that is over our 1995 edition and to do a major upgrade of the elevator so that it will meet code and (comply with) the Americans With Disability Act requirements.”
According to Bennett, including furniture, the total renovation budget is $1,403,000.
The Friends of the Caroline County Public Library are raising funds to cover the costs of furnishings and fixtures throughout the library, according to the Friends’ website, which can be reached through the library’s site. The organization has raised around $50,000 so far and welcomes additional donations.
“Friends of the Library is supporting the renovation by raising funds for furniture, fixtures, shelving, etc. This effort is important because there is no other funding source for these items. The community response has been phenomenal so far. We’ve received donations ranging from $5 to $5,000, with contributions coming in from individuals, families and businesses. We’ve created a recognition program for significant donors, which will include a permanent plaque within the library. We invite the public to learn more and support the effort at carolinefotl.com,” said Angela Visintainer, president of Friends of the Caroline County Public Library.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.