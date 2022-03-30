EASTON — The Talbot County Free Library in Easton accepted the historical archives of the Talbot County Garden Club in a ceremony at the Talbot County Free Library on March 28. At that time, the Garden Club also recognized Pat Lewers and Martha Horner, members who assembled and carefully curated the archives, which showcase a century of intertwined club, county and town history.
The eight volumes of the archives will be stored in the Maryland Room and be available to the public by advance request to MDroom@tcfl.org.
“We chose the library as a safe repository for our eight leather-bound volumes and as an accessible place for their perusal by the public,” said Garden Club President Carolyn Rugg, who made the official presentation. “Some fantastic stories of the legacy of civic programs and the development of public spaces leap from the pages of these books. They provide evidence of how a community-minded group — united by an interest in gardening, flowers and the environment — can work as one to enhance a town and a county.”
Club Archives Speak Volumes
Lewers and Horner, the Club’s archivists, have quite a story to tell.
Nearly every week over a 10-year period, they met at Horner’s house to scour musty old files and sort through a kaleidoscope of assorted scraps of not very coherent Club history. A devotee of history, Lewers was very concerned about the Club’s recordkeeping for the future. She found a soulmate in Horner, another long-standing Club member who was also intent on preserving all that wonderful history in a consistent format.
The archivists began by reviewing the Club’s minutes and summarizing the accomplishments of each president’s term. Horner would compose all the writing and identify people in the pictures. She’d print out and carefully cut labels for the pictures. Lewers was the creative one with placement in “The Book.”
For the two of them, the lengthy archive project was never drudgery ... it was fun.
In 2017, they proudly displayed their precious volumes of history at the Club’s 100th anniversary celebration. The volumes also became the basis for the Club’s published centennial book. After that, they quietly slipped the volumes into Horner’s hall closet. It would take five years for these volumes to see the light of day again.
These beautiful books – each weighing about 10 pounds – are works of art, with calligraphed inscriptions and precision museum-quality document mounting. The volumes cover all 10 decades – with the first 50 years in volume one and more recent materials in greater abundance filling the balance. The books include primary and photocopied source materials — captioned photographs, invitations, programs, news clips and more.
The books document the Talbot County Garden Club’s century-plus history to date. In the process, they tell the story of diversely talented and community-minded women who joined together because of a mutual interest in horticulture and the art of flower arranging. They engaged their collective gardening skills and environmental concerns. In concert with many willing supporters, they accomplished a great deal to enhance the beauty of this area.
Garden Club and community connections proved essential for accomplishment. Horner is heavily involved with the Waterfowl Festival and Talbot Mentors – one for fun, the other for its significance. Both Lewers and Horner have served on the Talbot Historical Society Board and both have had various leadership roles in the Garden Club – Lewers served as the Club’s president in the 1990s. They represent the best in volunteerism and attribute their local activism to prior Club members who showed them what was possible for a dedicated Club to accomplish.
In the 1950s, TCGC established the Historical Society Garden, which the Club continues to maintain and upgrade to this day. The garden, freely open to the public, is a glorious in-town place to commune with nature. It is available for weddings and other special events and is always a favorite inspiration for Plein Air artists… and for Club members who dig it and feel a personal affinity for it.
In addition to the Historical Society Garden, Club members have designed parks, gardens and green spaces all around town. The Five Corners and Children’s Gardens in Idlewild Park, Library Courtyard and Children’s Garden, Hospice House Meditation Garden, and grounds of the Courthouse, old Pennsylvania Railroad Station, and St. Mark’s Village are all creations of Club members.
According to Lewers, “When we had projects, the community came together. We very rarely asked for money. We mostly asked for expertise. Everybody knew everybody and was very appreciative and giving.”
Today’s TCGC hosts free educational garden lectures and a Young Gardeners Program for schoolchildren. Members regularly present floral arrangements to Hospice and decorate public buildings in the Town of Easton for the holidays. They organize house and garden tours and garden symposiums to fund major community projects. (Note that the always excellent Talbot Tour of the Maryland House & Garden Pilgrimage returns on May 7 – to benefit the renovation of Joseph’s Cottage in the Historical Society Garden.)
Within the Club, there have been many friendships forged and fun times enjoyed. Lewers points out, “Christmas and the holiday season have always been special for the Club.” Members still spend a creative and fulfilling day working in the Easton Volunteer Fire Department’s community room decorating live wreaths and garlands to spread the warm spirit of the holidays into the town, with 135 cheery arrangements going to Meals on Wheels clients.
This group of some 100 members continues to show volunteerism with a visible purpose – and it is all proclaimed in those beautiful volumes that Lewers and Horner created.
Fortunately, the Club has found a better home for them. Eight volumes are now available at the Library, where visitors can admire them, study them up close, and glean arcane facts about Talbot County heritage.
