SALISBURY — Loved ones, law enforcement and community members honored and remembered slain Wicomico County Sheriff’s Deputy Glenn Hilliard on Tuesday in Salisbury.
The thousands that joined Hilliard’s widow, three children and extended family at Emmanuel Wesleyan Church heard from Lt. Gov. Boyd Rutherford, Hilliard’s colleagues and friends, Hilliard’s father-in-law and Wicomico Sheriff Mike Lewis
Lewis posthumously promoted Hilliard to the rank of Corporal and awarded him the Wicomico County Medal of Valor.
Prior to the service, a long line of law enforcement officers rendered Hilliard their honors during a pass-in-review.
Outside the church after the service, bagpipes and drums played, and police standing in formations by agency saluted as Hilliard’s flag draped coffin was placed in the hearse.
Colleagues described Hilliard as an exemplary officer who was devoted to his family, a seasoned and talented professional with great attention to detail, “a career highlighted by valor and sacrifice,” as the sheriff said.
Hilliard was also remembered for his sense of humor, his technical ability and his Christian faith.
“The sudden and tragic death of Dfc. Glenn Hilliard has shocked his family, it has rocked our community and it has shaken the entire law enforcement profession,” Lewis said.
Lewis said Hilliard had just been granted a transfer back to the road patrol division based on the deputy’s desire to better prepare himself for the possibility of promotion to corporal.
The sheriff said Hilliard’s name would be etched next to the 22,000 other fallen officers on the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington, D.C., and he cited the inscription that now applies to Hilliard’s legacy too: “It’s not how these officers died that makes them heroes, it’s how they lived.”
Mike Detmer is a staff writer for the Dorchester Star and Star Democrat based in Maryland. You can reach him at mdetmer@chespub.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.