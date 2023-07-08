BETTERTON — The head of Kent County Parks and Recreation is crediting three lifeguards, all teenagers, with saving a 5-year-old girl in a near-drowning incident Friday afternoon at the public beach here.
“They followed protocol to a T and saved a life. They did a phenomenal job. We are so proud of them,” Parks and Recreation Director Jill Coleman said in a phone interview at at about 5:30 p.m. Friday, a couple of hours after the lifeguards pulled the little girl to shore and successfully administered CPR.
The child was airlifted by Maryland State Police helicopter to Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore.
“The last we heard, she was breathing and in stable condition,” Coleman said.
The Kent County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.
According to a preliminary report, at about 3 p.m. Friday, the lifeguard on the stand was routinely scanning the Betterton beach when he saw the girl face down in the water. As the guard was making his way to the water, he saw the girls’ hands go under.
Another of the three guards on duty waded out into the water to search for the girl, and located her when she brushed against his legs.
Coleman said the lifeguard carried the girl, who was unresponsive, to shore and immediately started CPR.
Meantime, the third of the three guards on duty ran to the lifeguard stand to get the automated external defibrillator, a portable device that is used to deliver an electric shock to re-establish a heart beat.
While the guards were administering CPR, the girl, who had been rolled onto her side, coughed up water and started to breathe on her own before the AED was activated.
As this was going on, Betterton Beach supervisor Josh Iseman called 911.
County EMS responded and took over the girl’s medical care.
Because of staffing shortages and other considerations, Betterton Beach has guards only four days a week — Thursday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day.
Coleman said the lifeguards at Betterton Beach and county-owned pools in Rock Hall, Millington and the community center in Worton are all certified and undergo a week of training. They had just received their open-water training on Wednesday, July 5.
The first day for guards at Betterton Beach was Thursday, July 6, according to Coleman.
