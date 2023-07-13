BETTERTON — Three young lifeguards are being hailed as heroes by their boss and the larger Kent County community after they rescued a 5-year-old drowning victim at the public beach in Betterton last week.
In what Kent County Parks and Recreation Director Jill Coleman described as “a remarkable display of courage and adherence to protocol,” KCPR guards Henry Martinez and John Connolly, both 16, and Gillian “Gill” Bonass, 17, saved the little girl, who was located underwater about 10 feet offshore.
In a Facebook post, Coleman applauded the teenagers’ quick thinking and synchronized efforts.
“Their calmness under pressure and dedication to their duty were exemplary, reflecting their unwavering commitment to safeguarding beachgoers,” Coleman said.
The child, from Middletown, Delaware, was taken by a Maryland State Police helicopter to Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore.
As of Monday, she was awake and talking. She is being treated for pneumonia “and other minor things,” according to Lt. Scott Duhamell of the Kent County Sheriff’s Office.
The sheriff’s office and Kent County Emergency Medical Services were dispatched at 2:22 p.m. Friday, July 7, for a drowning.
Duhamell said while en route he received an updated dispatch that the child was breathing but unconscious. The guards had pulled her to the water’s edge and successfully administered CPR.
When Duhamell arrived, county paramedics were providing patient care. The child’s mother and another family member were with her, according to Duhamell.
The girl was transferred by ambulance to the field behind the Betterton firehouse and then flown to the hospital in Baltimore.
“From all my experiences with the sheriff’s office and the fire company (Galena Volunteer Fire Company), the likelihood of a rescue like this is slim,” Duhamell said in a telephone interview Monday. “Everything happened absolutely perfect for those kids to find her and then to successfully do CPR. That just doesn’t happen often,” he said.
“We just focused on what had to be done,” Martinez, a rising junior and two-time swim team MVP at Kent County High School, said Tuesday morning during an interview at the beach with Connolly, Bonass and site supervisor Josh Iseman.
Iseman, who has been the site supervisor at Betterton for four summers, deflected any praise.
“All I did was direct emergency services (personnel),” he said. “These guys are the rock stars.”
It was a team effort, insisted Jessica Plum, KCPR’s program coordinator for sports and aquatics.
“The four of them did really well, worked well together, helped each other and backed each other up,” Plum said in a phone interview Monday. “Without all four of them it wouldn’t have run as smoothly as it did.”
Martinez, the lifeguard in the chair, was routinely scanning the beach area when he saw the girl face down in the water. He said he saw her fingertips go up and then down, and at first he wasn’t sure if she was just playing.
“About 10 seconds later, I realized that she was not coming back up,” he said.
Martinez rushed into the water, while Connolly got up in the chair to continue to watch the beach.
“I saw him searching (for the girl), and I jumped down to go help him,” Connolly said, explaining how the rescue unfolded.
The two guards were about waist deep in the water when the little girl brushed against Connolly’s legs.
They brought the child to shore. She wasn’t breathing.
Martinez sprinted to the guard room to alert Bonass and Iseman, while Connolly, who plays football and basketball at Queen Anne’s County High School, immediately started CPR.
Bonass, who plays lacrosse at KCHS, said she “had never run that fast in my life” when recalling how she raced over to the lifeguard stand to get the Automated External Defibrillator, a portable device that is used to deliver an electric shock to re-establish a heart beat.
Multiple people on the beach called 911.
While the guards were administering CPR, the girl coughed up water and started to breathe on her own before the AED was activated.
Connolly said “it felt like an hour before she coughed up water,” but in reality was no more than a minute.
County EMS responded and took over the girl’s medical care.
Plum and Marva Kumpf, KCPR’s deputy director, responded to the scene and arrived as the child was being taken off the beach.
Sheriff Dennis Hickman also responded.
Because of staffing shortages and other considerations, Betterton Beach has guards only four days a week — 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday through Sunday.
A billboard-sized sign lists the beach regulations in English and Spanish. Five lines down, after rules about parking, hours of operation and how to keep the beach clean, is the advisory, “When Lifeguards are not on duty, SWIM AT YOUR OWN RISK.”
Coleman said the lifeguards at Betterton Beach and county-owned pools in Rock Hall, Millington and the community center in Worton are all certified and every year undergo a week of training before the summer season begins.
Lifeguards must be at least 15 years old.
According to Plum, to guard at Betterton you must have standard lifeguarding certification, which includes CPR, first aid and AED training, and waterfront skills certification. The latter includes entries into the water, searching for swimmers, how to manage the challenges of deep water and low visibility, and practicing saves using a paddle board.
Of KCPR’s 22 lifeguards, 11 have successfully completed the waterfront skills test, according to Coleman.
The all-day training in waterfront skills was July 5.
The first day for guards at Betterton was July 7.
As KCPR’s aquatics coordinator, Kate Ervin is tasked with training the lifeguards.
What she termed “in-service” is held once every two weeks. This is when lifeguards practice rescue techniques, use of the backboard and CPR, among other things.
For 2023, to date, one of the in-services was held at Betterton Beach. The others were held at the community pool in Worton.
The most recent in-service was July 1.
In a phone interview Monday, Ervin, who also is the certified pool operator at the community center, gave a shout-out to Martinez, Connolly and Bonass.
“I am so impressed with them. They did a great job ... being under pressure,” Ervin said.
Noting that July 7 was the first day for lifeguards at Betterton Beach, she said, “It must have been fate.”
Officials could not recall the last time there was a swimming-related drowning incident at a public facility in Kent County.
Coleman said this was a first in her nine years with Kent County Parks and Recreation, and served as a powerful reminder for the community to prioritize water safety — particularly during the summer.
What happened last week at Betterton Beach “highlights the importance of having well-trained lifeguards who can swiftly respond to emergencies and prevent potential tragedies. These young lifeguards saved a life and embody the true essence of community heroes,” Coleman said in the KCPR Facebook post.
She added: “By raising awareness about water safety and acknowledging the efforts of these dedicated individuals, we can create a safer and more enjoyable beach environment for everyone.”
