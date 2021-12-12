ST. MICHAELS — A light drizzle didn’t lower spirits as more than 100 people came out to watch the annual St. Michaels Lighted Boat Parade. A line of glittering motor boats passed in front of the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum. Their lights filled the inky water with kaleidoscopic color. People cheered from docks and the famous lighthouse for their favorite boat decorations.

Boats came in all sizes, from 40-foot old work boats to smaller pleasure craft. The were all festooned with tiny light bulbs. One boat even had brightly lit gigantic snow flakes reaching out in all directions.

There were kids clapping and older couples holding hands while sitting in lawn chairs. Lots were trying to take pictures with their phones in very tricky lighting conditions. A few beverages were discreetly consumed. The crowd seemed cheerful.

Santa even let Mrs. Claus drive with Rudolph at the bow on one boat.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.