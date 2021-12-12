Santa lets Mrs. Claus drive while he works with Rudolph. The lighted boat parade had an endearing sense of humor. There were about 20 different boats all full of light and good cheer that paraded through St. Michael’s harbor.
Michael and Molly DeSantis, who live in St. Michaels part time, came out for the lighted boat parade. There was a crowd lined up on the dock surrounding the Chesapeake Maritime Museum and there was one beneath the 1867 Hooper’s Straight lighthouse to stay dry.
These ladies lit themselves up to go along with the parade. Maura Majeski in black and Elaine Landson were in the festive mode. They were in a row of about 75 people on the dockside of the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum in St. Michaels.
Santa lets Mrs. Claus drive while he works with Rudolph. The lighted boat parade had an endearing sense of humor. There were about 20 different boats all full of light and good cheer that paraded through St. Michael’s harbor.
PHOTO By TOM MCCALL
There is a whole family of Christmas revelers on this boat. People in the crowd cheered for their favorites.
PHOTO By TOM MCCALL
Michael and Molly DeSantis, who live in St. Michaels part time, came out for the lighted boat parade. There was a crowd lined up on the dock surrounding the Chesapeake Maritime Museum and there was one beneath the 1867 Hooper’s Straight lighthouse to stay dry.
PHOTO By TOM MCCALL
These ladies lit themselves up to go along with the parade. Maura Majeski in black and Elaine Landson were in the festive mode. They were in a row of about 75 people on the dockside of the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum in St. Michaels.
ST. MICHAELS — A light drizzle didn’t lower spirits as more than 100 people came out to watch the annual St. Michaels Lighted Boat Parade. A line of glittering motor boats passed in front of the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum. Their lights filled the inky water with kaleidoscopic color. People cheered from docks and the famous lighthouse for their favorite boat decorations.
Boats came in all sizes, from 40-foot old work boats to smaller pleasure craft. The were all festooned with tiny light bulbs. One boat even had brightly lit gigantic snow flakes reaching out in all directions.
There were kids clapping and older couples holding hands while sitting in lawn chairs. Lots were trying to take pictures with their phones in very tricky lighting conditions. A few beverages were discreetly consumed. The crowd seemed cheerful.
Santa even let Mrs. Claus drive with Rudolph at the bow on one boat.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.