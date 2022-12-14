ST. MICHAELS — Hundreds perched along waterfront docks and seawalls around St. Michaels on a chilly Saturday evening to admire boats decked out in holiday lights parading through the harbor.
Families flocked to the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum, one of the most populous spots for the parade, for a prime view of the 16 festively decorated boats, most of which were powerboats.
While all boats were fully decked out with colorful lights, some boats opted for themes: a Grinch stealing a Christmas tree, multiple Santas and a sleigh, among others. The lights reflected off the water, casting bold glows toward the shore.
First-time parade participants Bryan and MaryAnne Burke of Alexandria, Virginia were thrilled to bring their Seaward 32RK sailboat to St. Michaels for the event. The couple and some friends sailed over three hours from the Herrington Harbor marina in Deale to the Miles River earlier Saturday morning.
The Burkes first came to St. Michaels over 30 years ago for their honeymoon and were excited to return for the holiday parade. The hardest part about decorating a 32-foot sailboat for Christmas is making sure that inflatable versions of Santa and Rudolph don’t blow away, MaryAnne said.
“(We’re) so excited for this,” she said. “You’re never too young for the joy of Christmas, right?
As the boats paraded by the museum grounds showing off their glowing displays, both boaters and children could be heard singing Christmas tunes.
Mike Kuperberg won first place with the Claiborne Ferry, a 37-foot powerboat. Basil DeLashmutt won second with a 42-foot powerboat with the theme “The More The Merrier.”
An 18-foot powerboat, skippered by Rob Hamlin, won third place with a Santa’s sleigh theme. Fourth place was given to Shannon Pickens and Working Girl, a 38-foot charter fishing boat.
